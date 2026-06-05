Davey Todd's 2026 Isle of Man TT Favourites: Hickman, Dunlop, Harrison & McGuinness (2026)

In the world of motorcycle racing, few events capture the imagination quite like the Isle of Man TT. This year, with the 2024 Senior TT winner, Davey Todd, watching from the sidelines due to injuries, the stage is set for a thrilling spectacle. Todd, who has been forced to take a backseat, finds himself in a unique position to assess the competition and make predictions. His insights offer a fascinating perspective on the riders to watch and the potential outcomes of the 2026 Isle of Man TT.

Peter Hickman: A Familiar Contender

One of the event's stalwart competitors, Peter Hickman, is poised to make a strong showing. Missing out in 2025 due to a qualifying crash, Hickman is determined to reclaim his place at the forefront. His practice week has been impressive, with a lap speed of 132.039mph placing him second in the Superbike category. However, Todd notes that Hickman's recent injuries might impact his performance, and the changes made to his superbike electronics could be a game-changer. Personally, I find Hickman's resilience and the potential for a comeback particularly intriguing. The fact that he's a lap record holder and has made adjustments to his bike adds an extra layer of complexity to his performance.

Michael Dunlop: The Unbeaten Supersport Champion

Michael Dunlop, a legend on the Mountain Course with 33 wins across all four solo classes, is a force to be reckoned with. His dominance in the Supersport class, where he has won 15 times, is particularly noteworthy. Dunlop's unbeaten streak in Supersport races since 2019 showcases his consistency and skill. Despite initial uncertainty about his superbike choice, he has settled on the Honda Fireblade, the bike on which he set his fastest lap. Todd's insight into Dunlop's adaptability and his ability to perform across different manufacturers is fascinating. The fact that Dunlop hasn't had much time on the Honda Fireblade raises questions about his performance, but his past success on the same bike suggests he'll be a strong contender.

Dean Harrison: The Rising Star

Dean Harrison, who kicked off the road racing season with three podiums at the North West 200, is a rider on the rise. His success in the Superstock TT races in 2025 and his impressive performance at the NW200 indicate a renaissance. Harrison's lap speed of 133.925mph during the first night of timed practice at the Isle of Man TT is a testament to his skill. Todd's comparison of Harrison's performance to his own is insightful. The fact that Harrison has adapted his bike setup to suit his riding style and has shown speed across different classes makes him a rider to watch. However, Todd's skepticism about Harrison's ability to beat Michael Dunlop in the Supersport class adds an interesting twist to the narrative.

John McGuinness: The Unstoppable Veteran

John McGuinness, a fan favorite and 23-time winner, is another rider who defies expectations. Amid questions about his retirement, McGuinness has been setting personal bests and lapping faster than ever before. His performance at the NW200 and the competitive field at the Isle of Man TT make his presence all the more intriguing. Todd's perspective on McGuinness' resilience and the impact of people asking about his retirement is thought-provoking. The idea that McGuinness' speed and performance could spark a comeback adds an exciting dimension to the event. Personally, I find the prospect of seeing McGuinness back on the podium in the year he celebrates 30 years since his first TT particularly captivating.

Beyond the Surface

The 2026 Isle of Man TT promises to be a thrilling event, with riders pushing the boundaries of speed and skill. Todd's insights offer a unique perspective, highlighting the importance of adaptability and the impact of injuries on performance. The event serves as a reminder that in the world of motorcycle racing, anything is possible. As an expert commentator, I find the interplay between tradition and innovation, the impact of injuries, and the resilience of riders particularly fascinating. The Isle of Man TT is not just a race; it's a testament to the human spirit and the pursuit of excellence in the face of adversity.