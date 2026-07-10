David Reynolds' Take on Anton De Pasquale's Supercars Journey (2026)

David Reynolds, a seasoned veteran in the Supercars world, offers an intriguing perspective on the meteoric rise of his former teammate, Anton De Pasquale. Reynolds, who shared the garage with De Pasquale at Erebus Motorsport from 2018 to 2020, and later at Team 18, has witnessed firsthand the young driver's transformation from a promising rookie to a consistent points-scorer. This evolution, Reynolds argues, is not about De Pasquale changing; it's about understanding and embracing his unique driving style.

Reynolds, a 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner, attributes De Pasquale's success to his unwavering consistency and a deep understanding of his needs. "He’s always been fast and he has just got a really good understanding of what he wants. And he’s consistent," Reynolds shared with V8 Sleuth. This consistency, Reynolds believes, is the key to De Pasquale's success, not any dramatic change in his approach.

The contrast in their driving styles is particularly interesting. Reynolds, with his own strengths and weaknesses, has had to adapt to De Pasquale's approach, which is different from his own. "He drives one way and I drive another way. Any time I copy his car, I feel like I go worse and any time he copies my car, it’s worse," Reynolds noted. This highlights the importance of individual strategies and the need to tailor one's approach to the car, rather than copying others.

Reynolds' insight into De Pasquale's success is not just about the technical aspects of driving. It's also about the psychological and emotional aspects. "He’s very fast, very confident, super consistent. He drives the car in a very different fashion to me," Reynolds said. This suggests that De Pasquale's success is not just about his speed, but also about his ability to manage his emotions and maintain a consistent performance.

However, Reynolds' perspective also raises a deeper question. If De Pasquale's success is not about changing, but about understanding and embracing his unique style, what does this mean for other drivers? Does it imply that success in racing is not about adapting to the car, but about finding and embracing one's own unique style? This is a thought-provoking idea that challenges traditional notions of racing success.

In conclusion, Reynolds' perspective on De Pasquale's success is a fascinating insight into the world of Supercars. It highlights the importance of consistency, understanding, and individual strategies in racing. It also raises important questions about the nature of success in racing and the role of the driver in shaping their own destiny. Reynolds' words are a reminder that in the world of racing, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. Success is about finding and embracing one's own unique style.