Daylen Everette: The Rookie Cornerback Making Waves at Steelers OTAs (2026)

Let's talk about the rising star in the Pittsburgh Steelers' camp: Daylen Everette. This young cornerback has been making quite an impression during the OTAs, and it's not just me saying it - the coaches are taking notice too.

In a recent chat, Gerry Dulac, a writer for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, praised Everette as the most impressive rookie so far. And he's not alone; the praise has been consistent throughout the OTAs, with Dulac even going as far as to say that Everette's performance has caught the attention of the coaching staff.

The Early Impressions

When Everette was drafted, the initial thought was that he'd provide depth and primarily contribute on special teams. However, his performance during OTAs has shifted that narrative. While it's still early days, the fact that the coaches are recognizing his abilities is a significant development.

Training camp will be the true test, especially once the pads come on, but Everette's early success is a positive sign. It shows that he's adapting well to the NFL environment and has the potential to make an impact on the field.

Consistency is Key

One aspect that stands out to me is Everette's consistency, or rather, the lack thereof. In college, his biggest criticism was his inconsistent play. This is something he'll need to address if he wants to secure a starting role with the Steelers.

Dane Brugler, a draft expert at The Athletic, praised the pick but echoed the concerns about Everette's consistency. It's a challenge he'll need to overcome, and it's interesting to see how he'll tackle this issue as he progresses through his rookie season.

A Potential Starting Role

The Steelers have high hopes for Everette, with the aim of turning him into a long-term starter at corner. With Joey Porter Jr. on the other side, the team has an ascending star duo in the making.

While Jamel Dean is expected to start Week 1, and Asante Samuel Jr. provides a strong backup option, Everette's consistent performance could push him into the starting lineup sooner rather than later.

Deeper Analysis

What makes this particularly fascinating is the potential impact Everette could have on the Steelers' defense. If he can maintain his current level of play and address his consistency issues, he might just be the missing piece that solidifies the secondary.

In my opinion, the Steelers have a real gem in Everette, and I'm excited to see how he develops throughout the season. It's a testament to the team's scouting and development process that they've identified and nurtured such talent.

Conclusion

Daylen Everette's impressive performance during OTAs has caught the attention of the Steelers' coaching staff, and for good reason. With a strong showing in training camp, he could very well be a starter sooner than expected. It's an exciting development, and I, for one, can't wait to see how his story unfolds.