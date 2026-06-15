Daylen Everette: The Steelers' Rookie CB Making Waves at OTAs (2026)

The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2026 NFL Draft class has been a topic of much discussion, with some picks generating more buzz than others. While some selections, like Max Iheanachor and Drew Allar, have sparked intrigue, it's the quiet emergence of rookie cornerback Daylen Everette that has caught the eye of the organization. Selected in the third round, 85th overall, Everette's physicality, turnover-generating abilities, and impressive athletic profile have already made an impact during OTAs.

What makes Everette stand out is his humility and coachability. As defensive backs coach Jason Simmons noted, Everette's experience playing in high-stakes games at Georgia, including SEC and National Championship games, has contributed to his poise and receptiveness to coaching. His 9.88 relative athletic score and over 2,400 snaps played during his collegiate career further solidify his talent and potential.

However, the Steelers' cornerback room is already crowded, with established players like Jalen Ramsey, Jaquan Brisker, and Brandin Echols. The nickel corner spot, in particular, seems to be a soft spot, with Everette's limited slot experience (123 snaps in four years) and the presence of other contenders like Echols and Asante Samuel Jr. making it challenging for him to secure a starting role.

Despite these challenges, Everette's strong showing during OTAs and his potential to be a quick study could make it difficult for the Steelers to ignore his talent. His best bet to make an impact early might be on the outside, where he'll compete for the third outside corner spot behind Joey Porter Jr. and Jamel Dean. If Everette continues to impress and proves his adaptability, the Steelers may be forced to give him a significant role in his rookie season.

The organization's decision-making process regarding the secondary will be crucial, as they navigate the balance between established talent and emerging potential. Everette's journey from a relatively unknown draft pick to a potential key contributor highlights the complexity of the NFL's talent evaluation process and the impact of a player's attitude and adaptability.

As the Steelers prepare for the upcoming training camp, the excitement surrounding Everette's development will only grow. The organization's ability to harness his talent and provide him with the necessary support will be pivotal in determining his success and the team's overall performance. The future of the Steelers' defense may well rest on the shoulders of this humble and coachable rookie.