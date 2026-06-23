Death Threats for 'Kala Hiran' Producer Amidst Salman Khan Film Controversy (2026)

The ongoing legal battles and personal threats faced by Salman Khan in the wake of the 'Kala Hiran' controversy have brought to light the intense pressures and risks associated with being a prominent figure in the Indian film industry. The producer of 'Kala Hiran', Amit Jani, has recently revealed that he is receiving death threats from a Pakistani terrorist, adding a new layer of danger to an already complex situation.

In a deeply concerning development, Jani claims to have received a second death threat within 24 hours of reporting the initial threat to the police. The second threat, issued by an unidentified caller, explicitly threatened to kill Jani within three days. The caller, a self-proclaimed fan of Salman Khan, recorded their voice and threatened to carry out a murder, indicating a level of premeditation and intent that is deeply alarming.

Jani's decision to share these threats on social media highlights the urgency of the situation. He has called upon the police to take immediate action, registering a case and arresting the person behind the threats. The producer's actions underscore the importance of addressing these threats not only for his personal safety but also for the broader implications for freedom of expression and the film industry.

The 'Kala Hiran' controversy itself revolves around the film's inspiration from the blackbuck poaching case involving Salman Khan. The actor has been facing legal challenges and public scrutiny, with a hearing scheduled in the Delhi High Court. The film's producer, Amit Jani, has alleged pressure from Salman Khan to prevent the release of 'Kala Hiran', adding to the complex dynamics surrounding the case.

The threats against Amit Jani and the ongoing legal battles for Salman Khan demonstrate the challenges and risks faced by those in the public eye. The film industry, while a platform for creativity and entertainment, can also be a battleground for personal and political conflicts. The situation calls for a careful balance between artistic freedom and public safety, as well as a deeper examination of the power dynamics and responsibilities within the industry.

In my opinion, the 'Kala Hiran' controversy and the subsequent threats against Amit Jani serve as a stark reminder of the interconnectedness of personal and professional lives in the public sphere. It raises questions about the limits of free speech, the responsibilities of those in the spotlight, and the need for robust legal frameworks to protect individuals from harm. As the situation unfolds, it will be crucial to monitor the legal proceedings and the impact on the film industry and its stakeholders.