Deidre Hall Slaps Craig Melvin on 'Today' Show! | Days of Our Lives Iconic Moment (2026)

Let's talk about a moment that had us all doing a double-take - the iconic Deidre Hall, a true legend of daytime TV, delivering a slap to Craig Melvin on the 'Today' show. But this wasn't just any slap; it was a carefully crafted, soap opera-style moment, a testament to the art of dramatic slapping.

The Art of Slapping on Screen

In the world of soap operas, a slap can be a powerful tool to convey emotion and drama. Deidre Hall, with her 50-year tenure as Dr. Marlena Evans on 'Days of Our Lives', is a master of this art. When Craig Melvin expressed his admiration for her slapping skills, he was inviting himself into a long-standing tradition of soap opera drama.

A Staged Slap with a Twist

What made this moment truly fascinating was the behind-the-scenes preparation. Deidre, a seasoned pro, gave Craig a quick acting lesson, ensuring the slap would be both dramatic and safe. The result? A perfectly executed slap, complete with a head snap from Craig, although the sound effect, as we saw, could have used a little more punch.

The Impact of Deidre's Legacy

Deidre's impact on daytime TV is undeniable. Her ability to make even a staged slap feel authentic is a testament to her skill. It's a reminder that, in the world of soap operas, every action, no matter how small, can be a powerful moment.

A Deeper Look

What this interaction also highlights is the unique appeal of soap operas. They offer a world where emotions are heightened, and even a simple slap can become a memorable event. It's a genre that continues to captivate audiences, and Deidre Hall's legacy is a shining example of why.

In conclusion, while this slap may have been staged, the impact it had was very real. It's a reminder of the power of television, and the unique role that soap operas play in our cultural landscape. A simple slap, when done right, can leave a lasting impression, and Deidre Hall has certainly mastered that art.