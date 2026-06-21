Dell XPS 13 vs Apple MacBook Neo: Budget Laptop Battle | Unboxing and Review (2026)

The Dell XPS 13 is making waves in the budget laptop market, challenging Apple's MacBook Neo with a starting price of just $699.99. This move is a strategic shift for Dell, as the XPS line has traditionally been associated with premium consumer laptops, with models starting at $1,889.99. However, Dell is now offering a more affordable option while retaining key XPS design elements, making it a compelling choice for budget-conscious consumers.

One of the most notable aspects of the XPS 13 is its design, which is a mix of past and present XPS laptops. It lacks the seamless invisible touchpad and flush keyboard of its more expensive counterparts, but it still boasts a thin and portable all-aluminum frame with a backlit keyboard and a high-resolution InfinityEdge panel. The device is slightly smaller and lighter than the MacBook Neo, measuring 0.5 by 11.7 by 7.9 inches (HWD) and weighing just 2.2 pounds, making it a super-portable option. The XPS 13 is available in 'Sky' and 'Storm' colors, which are lighter and darker silver variants.

In terms of specifications, the XPS 13 features a sharp 2,560-by-1,600-pixel (or 1600p) resolution touch panel, which is similar to the Neo's resolution but with the added benefit of touch capability. The screen also refreshes between 30Hz and 120Hz, which can save battery life by running a lower refresh rate when it's not displaying video content. The device is powered by Intel's Core Series 3 'Wildcat Lake' processors, which are less powerful than the Core Ultra Series 3 'Panther Lake' chips, but still offer a good balance of performance and affordability.

The Intel Core version of the XPS 13 comes with 8GB or 16GB of single-channel DDR5 memory and 256GB or 512GB of solid-state storage. The Core Ultra model, which is not available at launch, houses either 16GB or 32GB of dual-channel memory and can run up to 1TB of storage. The device also includes two USB Type-C ports with support for DisplayPort 2.1 and Power Delivery, as well as Wi-Fi 7 for fast connectivity.

Dell's XPS 13 is an exciting development for the PC space, as it challenges the MacBook Neo's dominance in the budget laptop market. The device offers a good balance of performance, affordability, and design, making it a compelling choice for budget-conscious consumers. However, it remains to be seen whether the XPS 13 will live up to the expectations set by its more expensive counterparts, and whether it will be able to compete with the MacBook Neo in terms of performance and user experience.