Dementia Patients Face 'Death Tax' Under New Australian Trust Laws (2026)

The Albanese government’s proposed changes to discretionary testamentary trusts have sparked a heated debate, but one angle that’s particularly troubling is how these reforms could inadvertently penalize Australians with dementia. On the surface, the 30% minimum tax rate on these trusts seems like a straightforward fiscal measure. But dig deeper, and you’ll find a horrible trap, as one legal expert aptly put it, that could ensnare some of society’s most vulnerable individuals.

The Unseen Victims of Tax Reform

What makes this particularly fascinating—and alarming—is how the policy intersects with the realities of cognitive decline. Testamentary trusts are often set up to protect vulnerable beneficiaries, such as children or those with disabilities. But here’s the catch: these trusts only come into effect after the creator’s death. If someone loses mental capacity due to dementia before passing away, they’re stuck. They can’t alter their will, and their Power of Attorney can’t step in to fix it. The only recourse? A costly and time-consuming Supreme Court application.

Personally, I think this oversight reveals a glaring gap in the policy’s design. It’s as if the government didn’t fully consider the human stories behind the numbers. Anthony Hunt, a wealth lawyer, rightly points out that families already grappling with the emotional and financial toll of dementia will now face additional stress. It’s not just about the tax; it’s about the unintended consequences of well-intentioned policies.

The ‘Death Tax’ Debate: More Than Just Semantics

Sky News’ Ross Greenwood has labeled this a ‘death tax’, and while the term is provocative, it’s not entirely off the mark. The government insists it’s closing a tax loophole, but the framing matters. For many, this feels like a tax on inheritance—a levy on assets that have already been taxed during the creator’s lifetime. What this really suggests is a broader shift in how governments view wealth transfer, and it raises a deeper question: Are we moving toward a system where passing on assets becomes increasingly punitive?

From my perspective, the government’s three-year transition period feels like a bandaid on a bullet wound. Sure, it gives people time to adjust their trust structures, but what about those who can’t? What many people don’t realize is that dementia doesn’t wait for policy reviews or legislative fixes. By the time the government gets around to addressing this issue—if it does—thousands of families could already be affected.

The Broader Implications: Trust, Fairness, and Compassion

If you take a step back and think about it, this isn’t just about tax law. It’s about trust—both in the legal sense and in the relationship between citizens and their government. Trusts have long been a tool for families to protect their legacies, but these changes could erode that confidence. The budget papers highlight that discretionary trusts have doubled in the past two decades, distributing billions to beneficiaries. But is cracking down on them the right way to address tax avoidance?

One thing that immediately stands out is the lack of nuance in the policy. Not all trusts are created equal, and not all beneficiaries are wealthy heirs. Many are ordinary Australians trying to safeguard their loved ones. The government’s insistence that people can simply switch to fixed trusts feels tone-deaf. What this really implies is a one-size-fits-all approach that fails to account for the complexities of real life.

A Call for Compassion—Before It’s Too Late

In my opinion, the government needs to act—and fast. Anthony Hunt’s plea for the government to reconsider its stance on dementia sufferers isn’t just a legal argument; it’s a moral one. These aren’t tax dodgers; they’re people facing one of life’s most devastating challenges. The fact that there’s been no indication of awareness from Canberra is deeply concerning.

What makes this particularly frustrating is that the solution doesn’t have to be complicated. A simple carve-out for those with cognitive decline could address the issue without undermining the policy’s goals. But will the government listen? That remains to be seen.

Final Thoughts: When Policy Meets Humanity

As I reflect on this issue, I’m struck by how easily policy debates can lose sight of the human stories at their core. This isn’t just about tax rates or trust structures; it’s about fairness, compassion, and the unintended consequences of reform. If the government truly wants to build a fairer Australia, it needs to start by acknowledging the people its policies might leave behind.

Personally, I think this is a moment for the Albanese government to show leadership—not by doubling down on a flawed policy, but by demonstrating that it values people over politics. Because at the end of the day, that’s what good governance is all about.