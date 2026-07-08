Dennis Malloy Returns to NJ101.5 Middays! Eric Johnson Promoted to OM | Radio News Update (2026)

Dennis Malloy, a veteran radio personality, is making a comeback at New Jersey 101.5, marking a significant return to his former timeslot. This move comes as his successor, Eric 'EJ' Johnson, ascends to the role of Operations Manager and programming director for Townsquare New Jersey. The article delves into the intriguing dynamics of this transition, exploring the impact of Malloy's return and the implications for Johnson's new position.

Malloy's journey in radio is a testament to his longevity and versatility. With a career spanning decades, he has worked at various stations, including WRDI Hammonton, Hartford, 610 WIP, and Sunny 104.5, showcasing his adaptability and expertise. His return to New Jersey 101.5, where he spent 32 years, is a significant moment in the radio industry, especially given his successful partnership with Judi Franco.

The rise of Eric Johnson is another fascinating aspect of this story. Johnson's transition from programming to Operations Manager and on-air roles at Beasley Media Group and Townsquare Media demonstrates his leadership and programming acumen. His experience in various markets and formats, including sports, AC, and classic rock, positions him as a versatile and capable radio professional. The article highlights the importance of Johnson's contributions to the station's programming and his role in shaping the future of Townsquare New Jersey.

The article also touches on the broader implications of these changes. It explores the impact of experienced radio personalities returning to their former stations and the influence they have on the industry. Additionally, it delves into the challenges and opportunities that arise when a successor takes over a well-established timeslot, requiring a delicate balance between continuity and innovation.

In my opinion, the return of Dennis Malloy to New Jersey 101.5 is a testament to his enduring appeal and the station's commitment to quality programming. It also raises questions about the role of mentorship and the impact of experienced radio professionals on the industry. The article concludes by emphasizing the importance of these transitions in shaping the radio landscape and the influence of veteran personalities on the next generation of radio talent.