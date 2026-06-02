Denny Long's Emotional Farewell: 55 Years at WCCO Radio | Minneapolis Legend Retires (2026)

The world of radio broadcasting is about to lose a true legend, as Denny Long, a stalwart of WCCO for nearly five and a half decades, prepares to retire. His final Saturday morning show on May 30th will mark the end of an era, leaving an indelible mark on the airwaves of Minneapolis.

Long's journey with WCCO began in 1971, and since then, he has worn many hats, from music director to talk show host, commercial producer, and news anchor. His versatility and expertise spanned a wide range of topics, including car care, gardening, home improvement, real estate, and healthcare. A true jack-of-all-trades, Long's career path is a testament to his dedication and adaptability.

A Career Spanning Decades

Denny Long's career in radio is a remarkable journey that began in 1964 in Webster City, Iowa. He then moved to Owatonna, Minnesota, before returning to the Twin Cities to work at 950 KRSI, where he honed his skills until joining the prestigious WCCO in 1971. His longevity at the station is a testament to his enduring impact and the respect he commands within the industry.

The Impact of Longevity

With a tenure of 55 years, Long will retire as the second-longest-serving member of the WCCO team, just behind the legendary Sid Hartman's 65 years. This longevity is a rare feat in the fast-paced world of media, and it speaks volumes about Long's dedication, talent, and the deep connections he has forged with his audience.

In a recent profile, Long reflected on his impending retirement, expressing a mix of emotions. He acknowledged the overwhelming nature of the moment, the importance of continuing the show, and the gratifying responses he has received from listeners, many of whom he never knew existed. This outpouring of support highlights the profound impact Long has had on his audience and the community at large.

A Legacy of Versatility

What makes Denny Long's career particularly fascinating is his ability to adapt and excel in various roles. From music to talk shows, from commercial production to news anchoring, Long has proven his versatility and expertise. This adaptability is a rare quality in the media industry, and it has undoubtedly contributed to his longevity and success.

The Power of Connection

One of the most striking aspects of Long's career is the deep connections he has forged with his listeners. His retirement has sparked an outpouring of gratitude and appreciation from people he never knew were there. This connection between Long and his audience is a testament to the power of radio and the impact a dedicated broadcaster can have on a community.

A New Chapter

As Denny Long retires, he leaves behind a legacy of dedication, versatility, and connection. His retirement marks the end of an era, but it also opens a new chapter in his life. What will he do next? Will he continue to contribute to the industry in some capacity? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: his impact on WCCO and the world of radio will be felt for years to come.

Final Thoughts

Denny Long's retirement is a significant moment in the history of WCCO and the radio industry. His longevity, versatility, and deep connections with his audience are a testament to his exceptional career. As we bid him farewell, we are reminded of the power of radio and the impact a single voice can have on a community. Long's retirement is a celebration of a life well-lived and a career well-served.