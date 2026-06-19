Denver Broncos: Johnny Walker Jr. Edge Rusher Analysis (2026)

Let's dive into the world of the Denver Broncos and their quest for a dominant defense. The Broncos have set a new franchise record, leading the NFL in sacks, and their edge rushers have been a key part of this success. With an impressive 68 sacks in 2025, they've built a formidable front seven, and the continuity in their roster is a strength.

However, the competition for roster spots is fierce, especially for young players like Johnny Walker Jr., an undrafted free agent with a lot to prove. Walker, with his impressive physical traits and potential, is fighting for a spot among a loaded group of edge rushers.

The Edge Rusher Battle

The Broncos have a solid core of edge rushers, including Nik Bonitto, Jonah Elliss, Dondrea Tillman, and Que Robinson. With a potential opening due to the uncertain future of veteran Jonathon Cooper, Walker has a chance to make his mark. His performance during training camp and preseason will be crucial, as he needs to showcase his pass-rushing skills and overall talent.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the balance between having a deep roster and the need for specific skill sets. The Broncos' coaching staff clearly sees potential in Walker, as evidenced by his signing bonus, but the competition is fierce.

Cooper's Impact

The situation with Jonathon Cooper adds an intriguing layer to the edge rusher battle. Cooper's off-field issues and subsequent suspension create an opportunity for someone like Walker to step up. If Cooper's situation worsens, Walker's chances of making the final roster increase significantly.

Personally, I think this is where the Broncos' decision-making gets interesting. Do they stick with an experienced player like Cooper, or do they give a young talent like Walker a chance to shine? It's a delicate balance between experience and potential.

Walker's Prospects

Walker's prospects are promising, especially with the Broncos' philosophy of having a deep pass-rushing unit. His performance in college, with 22 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks in his final two seasons, is a strong indicator of his ability. However, the NFL is a different beast, and he'll need to adapt quickly.

In my opinion, Walker's ability to contribute on special teams could be a make-or-break factor. If he can establish himself as a reliable special teams player, it will enhance his chances of making the final roster.

Final Thoughts

The Broncos' edge rusher battle is an exciting narrative heading into the 2026 season. Walker has the potential to be a valuable asset, but he'll need to prove himself during training camp. With the right opportunities and a solid performance, he could secure a spot on the 53-man roster. If not, the practice squad seems like a likely destination, where he can continue to develop and wait for his chance.