Denver Broncos Stadium: Burnham Yard Project Hits Major Roadblock! (2026)

The Denver Broncos' ambitious stadium project is facing a significant hurdle, threatening to derail their plans and delay the much-anticipated new venue. The primary obstacle lies in the relocation of a Denver Water facility, which currently occupies the proposed stadium site's footprint. This issue is further complicated by the fact that Denver Water may not have an alternative location, as the organization's preferred solution, moving the facility to Lot M, is met with strong resistance from local residents.

The relocation of the Denver Water facility to Lot M, a five-acre area southeast of Colfax and Federal, is causing concern. This lot is also home to a Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) facility, adding another layer of complexity to the project. Longtime tailgaters in Lot M were informed in February that their parking passes would not be renewed, and they would need to find alternative parking options. This move has sparked a new challenge as local residents are now firmly opposed to the idea of the Denver Water facility being built in their neighborhood.

The Cloverleaf Interchange at Colfax and Federal has long been a source of complaint for residents, who argue that the complex network of on- and off-ramps poses safety risks for both drivers and pedestrians. Adding a major utility facility, they claim, would only exacerbate these issues and contradict their desire for improvements. Opponents have started sending letters to the City, questioning the appropriateness of the Denver Water facility's relocation and threatening to slow down the project's progress.

The tight timeline for the stadium project is a critical factor. If the Broncos cannot commence development by spring 2027, they risk falling behind schedule. This delay could potentially lead to the project's completion being pushed beyond the 2030 season, when their lease at Empower Field at Mile High expires. The dispute over the Denver Water facility, coupled with other unresolved land-use and infrastructure issues surrounding the Burnham Yard redevelopment, suggests that the stadium project may be further delayed than initially anticipated.

This situation highlights the challenges that come with large-scale urban development projects. The Broncos and the Walton-Penner Ownership Group must navigate complex logistical and community relations issues to ensure the stadium project's success. The outcome of this dispute will significantly impact the timeline and feasibility of the new stadium, leaving fans and stakeholders eagerly awaiting a resolution.