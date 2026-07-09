Destiny 2 Players Unite: A Message to Sony (2026)

The gaming community is abuzz with a unique and somewhat desperate attempt by Destiny 2 players to make their voices heard. With the news that Bungie and Sony will no longer support the game after the June 9 update, players are rallying together to send a message to the developers. The plan? To break playercount records and flood the chat during Sony's State of Play event with the phrase, 'We want Destiny 3'.

This move is a testament to the game's enduring popularity and the players' unwavering dedication. Despite the game's 11-year history, the community is still passionate and determined to make their mark. The goal is to hit high playercount watermarks, with some aiming for the record-breaking 316,000 concurrent players achieved during Lightfall. However, the author doubts the feasibility of this goal, considering the significant player departure in the last six months and the lack of new content in the upcoming update.

The update, while promising, lacks new playable content, except for a patrol event that seems disconnected from the game's future. The author suggests that the community's efforts might be better directed towards surpassing the concurrent player count of the first post-Light and Darkness expansion, Edge of Fate, which had 108,000 players. This goal is more realistic and could be a significant achievement, even if it doesn't reach the 300,000 mark.

However, the sustainability of high player numbers beyond a few weeks remains a concern, given the absence of future updates. The author speculates that the community's demonstration might not lead to significant content updates or an instant Destiny 3 greenlight. Instead, they hope for a small team to continue working on Destiny 2 or for the IP to gain enough interest to warrant a new project. The outcome is uncertain, but the players' passion and determination are undeniable.

This unique approach to expressing dissatisfaction showcases the power of community engagement and the impact it can have on game development. It's a fascinating strategy that highlights the players' creativity and their desire to shape the future of their beloved game.