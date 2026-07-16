Detroit Lions 2026: 9 Players Who Stood Out in OTAs and Minicamp (2026)

The Detroit Lions' Rising Stars: Unlocking Potential

The Detroit Lions' offseason training activities (OTAs) and minicamp have unveiled a fascinating glimpse into the team's future, highlighting several players who could significantly impact the upcoming season. While jobs aren't won in the spring, certain individuals have showcased their potential, leaving a lasting impression on coaches and fans alike.

Emerging Talent at Tight End

One of the most intriguing developments is the emergence of undrafted rookie Miles Kitselman at tight end. Despite a modest contract, Kitselman stood out among the young depth, earning reps with the first and second-team offense. This is a testament to his raw talent and the Lions' willingness to give opportunities to lesser-known players. Personally, I find this approach refreshing, as it fosters a culture of competition and rewards hard work.

Year 2 Leap for Isaac TeSlaa

Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa is another player who has caught my attention. Coaches have praised his comfort and consistency, which are crucial attributes for a young receiver. What makes this particularly fascinating is how TeSlaa has seemingly improved across various aspects of his game, from route running to strength. This kind of all-around development is rare and could be a sign of a breakout season ahead.

The Versatile Juice Scruggs

The Lions' trade for David Montgomery brought in more than just a running back; it also introduced us to the versatile G/C Juice Scruggs. Initially seen as a throw-in piece, Scruggs has impressed me with his ability to play multiple interior offensive line positions. The fact that the Lions front office specifically sought him out suggests they value his versatility, which is a highly sought-after trait in today's NFL.

Tyler Lacy's Rise on the Defensive Line

On the defensive side, Tyler Lacy has made a strong case for increased playing time. With the Lions experimenting with a five-man front, Lacy has been the go-to guy for the 4i or 5-tech position. What many people don't realize is that Lacy already has significant experience with the team, and his age suggests he's entering his prime. This could be a breakout year for him, especially if he continues to impress the coaching staff.

Payton Turner's Second Chance

The story of EDGE Payton Turner is one of resilience and potential redemption. A former first-round pick whose career was derailed by injuries, Turner has a lot to prove. While his path to the roster is challenging, he received valuable reps with the starters this spring. In my opinion, this shows the Lions' commitment to giving players a fair chance, and I'm intrigued to see if Turner can rediscover his form.

Linebacker Surprises

The linebacker position has been a hotbed of activity, with two players, in particular, standing out. Jimmy Rolder, a draft pick I initially questioned, has silenced some critics with his play and intelligence. Meanwhile, Malcolm Rodriguez, coming off an ACL injury, has solidified his starting role. This is a testament to the Lions' faith in their young talent and their commitment to player development.

McCreary's Man-Coverage Mastery

The Lions' plan to play more nickel defense in 2026 shines a spotlight on CB Roger McCreary. His man-coverage skills, honed at Tennessee, make him a perfect fit for this scheme. What I find interesting is how the Lions are willing to trust a young player in such a crucial role, which speaks volumes about their scouting and coaching abilities.

Chuck Clark's Leadership

Lastly, S Chuck Clark has been a standout not just for his on-field skills but also for his leadership. At 31, he brings a wealth of experience and communication skills to a young safety room. While age may be a concern, his intangibles could be the glue that holds the defense together, especially with potential injuries to starters.

Final Thoughts

The Detroit Lions' OTAs and minicamp have revealed a team brimming with potential and a coaching staff willing to give opportunities. These players, from the undrafted Kitselman to the veteran Clark, showcase the depth and talent the Lions possess. In my opinion, this bodes well for the team's future, as they seem to be building a culture of competition and development. The 2026 season promises to be an exciting journey for Lions fans, with these emerging stars ready to make their mark.