Detroit Lions OTAs 2024: 7 Key Storylines to Watch | Player Battles, Position Changes & More (2026)

The Detroit Lions' OTAs are an exciting time for fans and analysts alike, offering a glimpse into the team's future and providing an opportunity to assess the roster's depth and potential. As an avid observer of the Lions, I'm eager to share my insights and opinions on some key storylines that have caught my attention.

Unveiling the Lions' Offensive Line

One intriguing aspect is the competition for the starting left guard position, with Miles Frazier emerging as a potential dark horse. While Frazier's versatility across the guard spots is notable, I'm curious to see how he manages the balance between multiple responsibilities and establishing himself as a starter. Developing such versatility is valuable, but it remains to be seen if it comes at the cost of specialization.

Tight End Battle: Versatility vs. Depth

The tight end position is another area of interest, with undrafted rookie Miles Kitselman vying for a roster spot. Kitselman's versatility, as demonstrated by his pre-draft grades, could be a significant asset. However, the question remains: will his ability to play multiple roles strengthen his case, or will it be overshadowed by the need for depth at the position?

Nose Tackle: Establishing the Hierarchy

The nose tackle position is crucial for the Lions' defensive front, and OTAs will provide an early indication of the team's plans. Confirming Tyleik Williams' role as the primary early-down defender is essential, but equally important is identifying the depth chart behind him. With limited veteran options available on the market, the competition for roster spots among the depth options will be intense.

Onwuzurike's Health and Impact

Levi Onwuzurike, one of my favorite players on the team, is a key piece of the defensive front. His health and projected usage will be closely monitored. Onwuzurike's versatility and interior quickness make him a disruptive force, and I'm eager to see if he continues to thrive in passing-down packages. Additionally, keeping an eye on the hybrid five-technique/three-technique role will provide insights into the team's defensive strategy.

Ahmed Hassanein's Redemption Arc

Ahmed Hassanein's story is one of intrigue and potential. After a disappointing rookie season, OTAs present an opportunity for redemption. Hassanein's ability to earn a spot in the active defensive end rotation will be a fascinating subplot, especially with the Lions' need for pass-rushers opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

The Will vs. Sam Linebacking Mystery

With Alex Anzalone's departure, the Lions' base and nickel personnel groupings are shrouded in mystery. Derrick Barnes could be the key to unlocking this puzzle. Last season, Barnes often played as a fifth defender on the line of scrimmage, blurring the traditional roles of Will and Sam linebackers. How the Lions choose to utilize Barnes and the other linebackers will be a crucial aspect to watch, as it could define their defensive identity.

Nickel Defense: Unlocking the 11th Defender

The Lions' defensive back room is a treasure trove of talent, with numerous players capable of handling multiple roles. The competition for the nickel role will be intense, and it could directly impact the team's defensive strategy. The evolution of three-safety nickel packages adds an intriguing layer to this storyline. Roger McCreary and Keith Abney II are early favorites, but the battle for this position is far from over.

As we delve deeper into the Lions' OTAs, these storylines will unfold, providing us with a clearer picture of the team's strengths, weaknesses, and potential. Personally, I find it fascinating how these early practices can set the tone for the entire season. It's an exciting time for Lions fans, and I can't wait to see how these narratives play out.