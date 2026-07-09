Devils' Goalie Shakeup: Assessing Jacob Markstrom's Trade Value (2026)

The New Jersey Devils' goaltending situation is once again a topic of interest, as the team assesses the market for veteran netminder Jacob Markstrom. This move comes after a disappointing season for both Markstrom and the Devils, who missed the playoffs.

When the Devils acquired Markstrom, they were aiming to stabilize a position that had been inconsistent. However, things didn't pan out as planned, and now, with a new GM, Sunny Mehta, at the helm, changes are on the horizon.

The Market for Markstrom

Markstrom's performance this season has been a cause for concern, with his stats dipping to levels not seen since his early career. His Goals Saved Above Expected rating is particularly worrying, ranking him among the bottom few goaltenders in the league. This, coupled with his age, makes for a challenging trade scenario.

The free agent market for starting goaltenders is thin, with few notable options available. This scarcity could work in the Devils' favor, as teams seeking a fresh start for their goaltending position might be enticed by Markstrom's potential for a rebound. However, his current value is not at its peak, and the Devils may have to accept a less-than-ideal return.

Implications and Future Moves

Moving Markstrom would leave the Devils with a thin goaltending depth chart. Jake Allen, while still under contract, had a less-than-stellar season, and Nico Daws, once considered a long-term option, struggled in the AHL. This situation might force the Devils to acquire a new goalie via trade or free agency, potentially as a partner for Allen.

Markstrom's current contract, which expires soon, includes a full no-move clause, giving him control over his future. However, after July 1st, his trade protection decreases, providing Mehta with a limited number of potential trade partners.

A Deeper Look

The Devils' goaltending conundrum is a fascinating case study in the complexities of roster management. The team's decision to explore trade options for Markstrom, despite his recent struggles, highlights the fine line between patience and the need for immediate results. It's a delicate balance, and the Devils' front office will have to navigate it carefully.

Personally, I think the Devils are right to explore their options. While Markstrom has had a rough season, his experience and potential for a rebound cannot be overlooked. The team's willingness to shake things up shows a commitment to improvement, and I'm curious to see how this situation unfolds.

What makes this particularly intriguing is the potential impact on the goalie market. With a limited number of starting-caliber goalies available, the Devils' decision could set a precedent for other teams seeking similar upgrades.

In my opinion, the Devils should aim for a trade that brings in a solid goalie prospect or a proven backup. This would provide depth and competition, which could benefit the team in the long run. It's a risky move, but sometimes, taking calculated risks is necessary to achieve success.

The Devils' goaltending situation is a fascinating puzzle, and I'm eager to see how Mehta and his team navigate this challenge. It's a reminder that, in sports, sometimes the best moves are the ones that require a leap of faith.