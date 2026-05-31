Devils SHOCKER! Massive Trade for 2nd Overall Pick Changes 2026 NHL Draft! (2026)

The New Jersey Devils are poised to make a bold move, trading for the second overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, and it could change the course of their franchise. This decision, while counterintuitive to some, is driven by the emergence of a player who is rapidly rising up the draft board: Ivar Stenberg. Stenberg, a Swedish forward, is not just a top prospect; he's a game-changer for the Devils. His well-rounded skills, including a strong defensive presence and elite offensive instincts, make him a potential cornerstone for the team's future.

What sets Stenberg apart is his ability to excel in both ends of the rink. He's a playmaker with a high goal-scoring volume, and his game away from the puck is already polished, which is a rare quality for a player his age. Stenberg's performance at the 2026 IIHF Men's World Championships has been particularly impressive, leading Sweden to gold as the team's leading scorer with four goals and six assists. This is even more remarkable considering the NHL-heavy roster he was up against.

His performance in the SHL (Swedish Hockey League) further cements his status as a top prospect. In his first full SHL season, Stenberg scored 11 goals and 33 points in 43 games, which is an outstanding rate of production. His points-per-game total (.767) surpasses that of some Hall-of-Fame NHL Swedes, including Peter Forsberg and Henrik Sedin. This kind of performance has scouts believing that Stenberg's offensive instincts are elite, and he's a candidate for the first overall pick.

However, the Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly leaning towards selecting Gavin McKenna, which would leave Stenberg for the taking. The New Jersey Devils, under the leadership of Mike Grier, are open to trading their first-round pick, and they have several assets to offer. Simon Nemec, Dawson Mercer, and Anton Silayev are all potential trade chips, but the key question is whether it's enough to land Stenberg.

Stenberg's acquisition would be a game-changer for the Devils. He would slot into the top line with Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt, providing the kind of finishing touch that has been missing. This move would not only lower the average age of the core but also provide a high-profile prospect forward who is unlikely to play below the NHL level. It would also give the team a safety net, especially if the Hughes brothers were to leave.

In conclusion, the Devils' trade for the second overall pick and Ivar Stenberg is a bold move that could redefine their future. It's a decision that requires Mehta to be bold, and it's a move that could set the team up for success in the 2026-27 season and beyond. With Stenberg's continued upward trajectory, the Devils can and should compete, and this trade is a testament to the team's willingness to take risks and build a winning culture.