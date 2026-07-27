Did Marvel Just Spoil Avengers: Doomsday's Ending? Fans Think So! (2026)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is a juggernaut, and with each new film, fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter. The highly anticipated "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer has sparked intense debate among fans, with many believing it spoils the movie's ending. The trailer features a pivotal moment between Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm and Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, where a multiverse incursion is hinted at, suggesting the destruction of an entire universe. This has led to speculation that the movie might end on a downer note, similar to "Infinity War", with our protagonists being wiped out by incursions and Doctor Doom emerging victorious in his Battleworld simulation.

However, this interpretation may be too hasty. The trailer's editing and the studio's history of preserving twists suggest that there's more to this scene than meets the eye. The multiverse incursion could be a red herring, a clever misdirection to keep the audience guessing. It's not uncommon for Marvel to play with our expectations, and this trailer might be no exception.

One intriguing possibility is that the multiverse incursions are a catalyst for the creation of Doctor Doom's Battleworld. In the comics, Battleworld is a realm where the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe clash in an epic battle. If the trailer is hinting at this, it would be a bold move, adding a layer of complexity to the story. It would also align with the theme of the Avengers facing their greatest threat yet, as Thor's reaction in the trailer suggests a dire situation.

Additionally, the trailer's editing could be a strategic move to maintain the element of surprise. Marvel has a history of editing out crucial plot points from trailers, and this might be a way to keep the ending a secret. The studio's attention to detail and commitment to preserving twists cannot be understated.

In conclusion, while the trailer's hint of a multiverse incursion and the potential destruction of an entire universe is intriguing, it's essential to approach it with caution. Marvel's track record suggests that there's more to uncover, and the true nature of the movie's ending may be far more complex and satisfying than initial interpretations. As fans, we must trust the studio's expertise and enjoy the ride, knowing that the final product will be a masterpiece of storytelling and visual spectacle.