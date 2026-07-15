Did the WBC Cause Cal Raleigh's Injury? Mariners Coach Manny Acta Weighs In (2026)

Let's dive into the intriguing world of baseball and explore the impact of the World Baseball Classic (WBC) on one of the Seattle Mariners' key players, Cal Raleigh. This story is a fascinating glimpse into the complex relationship between international baseball tournaments and the health and performance of individual players.

The Impact of WBC on Cal Raleigh's Season

It's no secret that the WBC has been a topic of discussion regarding Raleigh's slow start to the 2026 campaign. Now, with the revelation that Raleigh has been battling a right oblique injury since the beginning of the season, the WBC's role in his struggles becomes even more apparent.

Manny Acta, the Mariners' bench coach, has been vocal about the potential negative effects of the WBC on Raleigh. As a longtime fan and participant in the Classic, Acta's perspective carries weight. He believes Raleigh's limited at-bats during the WBC, just nine in two weeks, led to an overcompensation upon his return to spring training. This, Acta argues, ultimately resulted in Raleigh's oblique injury.

Overcompensation and Team Spirit

What makes this particularly fascinating is Raleigh's character as a "team-first" player. His desire to make up for lost time and contribute to the team's success led him to push himself too hard, which, ironically, set him back. It's a classic case of good intentions gone awry.

"He's such a team player that he played through pain," Acta noted. This dedication to the team is admirable, but it also highlights a potential pitfall for athletes: the pressure to perform and the risk of overdoing it.

Signs of Recovery

Despite the setbacks, there are positive signs for Raleigh. Three weeks after returning from the injured list, he's showing glimpses of his true form. With hits in four straight games and a recent multi-hit performance, Raleigh is on an upward trajectory. Acta's prediction that Raleigh will "take off in the second half" seems increasingly likely.

A Broader Perspective

This story raises important questions about the balance between international baseball commitments and player welfare. While the WBC is a prestigious tournament, it's crucial to consider the potential physical toll on athletes, especially when they return to their club teams.

In my opinion, this incident should prompt a deeper conversation within baseball circles about player management and the long-term health of athletes. It's a delicate balance between representing one's country and ensuring players are in optimal condition for their club teams.

As we move forward, let's hope for a healthier and more sustainable approach to managing player workloads, especially when it comes to international competitions like the WBC.