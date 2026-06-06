Diorissima High Jewelry Collection Unveiled in Venice: Victoire de Castellane's Joyful Masterpieces (2026)

The Diorissima collection by Victoire de Castellane is a dazzling display of high jewelry, showcasing a fusion of abstract themes and naturalism. This collection is a testament to de Castellane's vision, where she seamlessly blends her personal passions with the brand's rich history. The collection is divided into three groups, each reflecting a unique perspective: the botanical universe, underwater worlds, and celestial bodies. These themes are brought to life through intricate designs, unexpected gemstone combinations, and a playful use of color and shape.

One of the standout pieces is the Diorissima Lucky Clover set, featuring a 6.51-carat untreated emerald from Colombia. The central stone is surrounded by a delicate arrangement of leaves created using an opal doublet on a chrysoprase base, adding depth and texture. Another notable creation is the Glycines bib necklace, adorned with pink rubies, light pink sapphires, and 12 certified pink spinels from Tanzania, totaling 12.52 carats. The underwater worlds theme is represented by the Fleur Aquatique necklace, which shimmers around a central Paraiba-type tourmaline of 4.75 carats.

The celestial bodies group is a spectacle of constellations, stellar forms, and shining suns. The Voie Lactée necklace is a prime example, featuring 3,000 stones, including white diamonds and a central 7.03-carat diamond with a unique interplay of round-cut and pear-cut diamonds. De Castellane's use of lacquer, both in technical touches and bold flat surfaces, adds depth, intensity, and contrast to each composition. The intricate layered motifs and the doublet technique create volumes and a sense of movement, paying homage to the artists and friends admired by the late founder, Christian Dior.

What makes this collection truly special is de Castellane's ability to capture a joyful spirit, especially in these challenging times. She believes in the importance of creativity and playfulness, and this is evident in the modular pieces that can be worn in multiple ways. The collection is not just about the jewelry but also about the experience it offers. De Castellane's collaboration with Jonathan Anderson on the show's gowns further enhances the overall aesthetic, creating a cohesive and captivating presentation.

In my opinion, the Diorissima collection is a masterpiece that showcases de Castellane's exceptional talent and creativity. It is a celebration of nature, art, and the joy of life, all encapsulated in exquisite jewelry. The collection's timeless appeal and versatility make it a must-see for anyone interested in high jewelry and fashion. As an expert in the field, I am in awe of de Castellane's ability to push boundaries and create something truly extraordinary.