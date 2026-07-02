Discover Stanthorpe: Queensland's Top Tourism Town 2026 (2026)

Queensland's tourism scene is a treasure trove of hidden gems, and the recent announcement of the state's top tourism towns for 2026 is a testament to that. While some may be familiar with the tropical coast, the winner of the prestigious title, Stanthorpe, is a delightful surprise for those seeking an off-the-beaten-path adventure.

Stanthorpe, nestled in the Granite Belt, is a charming inland town that offers a unique blend of history, natural beauty, and local culture. What makes it particularly fascinating is its departure from the typical tropical coast, providing a refreshing change of pace for travelers. Around three and a half hours inland from Byron Bay, it presents an opportunity to explore a different side of Queensland's tourism.

The town's allure lies in its diverse attractions. Wine enthusiasts will delight in the local vineyards, while foodies can indulge in the region's culinary delights. The famous Granite Belt adds a touch of intrigue, featuring precariously balanced boulders that have stood the test of time. This unique geological feature, combined with the town's temperate climate, creates a captivating environment for visitors.

Stanthorpe's history dates back to the 1870s when tin miners settled in the area. Today, the town has evolved to cater to tourists, with microbreweries and festivals that showcase its vibrant culture. The Apple and Grape Harvest Festival, held every two years, is a celebration of the region's agricultural heritage, featuring a Food and Wine Fiesta and Markets in the Mountains. For those seeking a winter wonderland experience, the Snowflakes in Stanthorpe Festival offers a unique opportunity to build snowmen, despite being located in a temperate climate.

Outdoor enthusiasts will find plenty to love in Stanthorpe. The nearby Girraween and Balk Rock National Parks provide easy access to walking trails and camping, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in nature. This combination of cultural, historical, and natural attractions makes Stanthorpe a top choice for travelers seeking a well-rounded Queensland experience.

In contrast, Airlie Beach, a more well-known destination, was named Top Small Tourism Town in the state. While it serves as a popular base for exploring the Whitsundays, Stanthorpe's win highlights the diversity of Queensland's tourism offerings. Toogoolawah, in the Somerset region, was also recognized, earning the title of Top Tiny Tourism Town, inviting visitors to step back in time and experience a different era.

The awards, organized by Tourism Queensland, aim to celebrate destinations that provide exceptional visitor experiences. Natassia Wheeler, CEO of the Queensland Tourism Industry Council, emphasized the importance of these winners in showcasing the best of Queensland. She noted that these destinations go above and beyond to create memorable experiences, support local businesses, and encourage longer stays and repeat visits.

The silver awards went to Port Douglas in Tropical North Queensland and Hughenden, an outback town. Esk and Cape Tribulation were honored with bronze prizes. These winners will now represent Queensland at the Australian Top Tourism Town Awards, further showcasing the state's exceptional tourism offerings.

In conclusion, Queensland's top tourism towns for 2026 offer a diverse range of experiences, from the charming and historic Stanthorpe to the well-known Airlie Beach. These awards highlight the state's commitment to providing exceptional visitor experiences and supporting local communities. As travelers seek unique and memorable adventures, Queensland's tourism industry continues to innovate and deliver, ensuring visitors have countless reasons to explore and fall in love with the Sunshine State.