Discover the Creative Haven: Why the Notswolds is the New Hotspot for Artists and Makers (2026)

The Notswolds: A Creative Haven in Rural England

In the heart of rural England, an area often overlooked by the masses, a creative renaissance is taking place. The Notswolds, a pocket of England nestled between Rutland and the borderlands of Northamptonshire, Lincolnshire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, and Cambridgeshire, is becoming a beacon for artists, designers, and antique dealers. This region, with its rolling countryside, picturesque villages, and lower house prices, is attracting a new wave of creatives seeking inspiration and a fresh start away from the hustle and bustle of London.

What makes the Notswolds particularly fascinating is its ability to blend the old with the new. While it boasts a rich heritage of local country houses and excellent hotels, it also welcomes modern creatives with open arms. The British Antique Dealers' Association (BADA) recently chose this area for its first fair since 2019, recognizing the potential of this hidden gem. Louise Phillips, BADA's first female chairman, describes it as a 'quintessential British area' with a unique charm that has remained under the radar for too long.

The timing of BADA's fair coincided with the Nevill Holt Festival, an arts festival that has evolved from an opera festival into a celebration of all things artistic. This festival, held in the stunning gardens of Nevill Holt Hall, a historic private home dating back to the 13th century, further highlights the region's appeal to creatives.

The Notswolds, a digital platform founded by decorative artist Laura Jekyll and filmmaker partner John Davison, has become a hub for local makers and designers. It showcases 'antiques of the future', blending traditional crafts with modern design sensibilities. The platform has grown beyond its digital origins, hosting physical events like craft markets and workshops, and collaborating with local artisans to create unique, one-off pieces.

One such collaboration is the Chapel Lantern, a handmade lantern inspired by the nearby Normanton Church. Designed by lighting consultant Maxwell Barlow, the lantern is available in three brass finishes and is a testament to the region's craftsmanship. Barlow, who moved to the area with his family, has found a creative haven where he can both consult on interior and architectural projects and develop his own designs.

The Notswolds also supports local businesses like Summerfield and Scott, a creative business started by Flora and Charlie Scott. The couple, who previously worked in wealth management and art dealing, discovered rush weaving, an ancient craft that grows near their home. They learned the art themselves and now use the rush to restore antique furniture, creating beautiful, sustainable pieces.

The region is brimming with businesses dedicated to preserving traditional crafts. Claire Langley, a furniture restorer and antique dealer with 40 years of experience, sources period English and French seating for upholstery. Bruce Fine Papers, a small family-run business, celebrates the art of hand-block printed wallpaper. Bronya Hallett, another recent convert to the Notswolds, launched Sedere, a bespoke handmade fireside fender company.

The Notswolds is not just a haven for creatives; it's also a place where communities are thriving. In Stamford, London's oldest art gallery, Gladwell & Patterson, has found a new home on the town's handsome Georgian high street. Cory Fuller, co-owner and director, describes the town as having a 'real community' where local people support each other. This sense of community and craft revival is what Laura Jekyll of The Notswolds believes is on the cusp of something new.

In my opinion, the Notswolds represents a fascinating shift in the creative landscape. It's a place where tradition and innovation coexist, where artisans preserve ancient crafts while also pushing boundaries. As a creative myself, I find this region incredibly inspiring, and I can't help but wonder if it's just the beginning of a new era for rural England.