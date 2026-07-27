Disney's Moana and Evil Dead Burn: Will They Deliver a Double Box Office Win? (2026)

Disney's live-action remake of Moana and Warner Bros.' Evil Dead Burn are set to deliver a double box office win, but which one will come out on top? While both films are expected to perform well, the relative success of each will depend on various factors, including audience reception and the films' ability to stand out in a crowded market. In my opinion, the success of these films will depend on their ability to capture the hearts and minds of audiences, and to offer something unique and memorable. Personally, I think that Evil Dead Burn has the potential to be the bigger hit, thanks to its strong brand recognition and positive initial reactions. However, Moana's strong brand recognition and family-friendly appeal could also make it a strong contender. What makes this particularly fascinating is the contrast between the two films. Moana, with its big-budget production values and family-friendly appeal, is a sure thing for Disney. Evil Dead Burn, on the other hand, is a lower-budget horror film that relies on its strong brand recognition and positive initial reactions to draw in audiences. In my opinion, the success of these films will ultimately depend on their ability to connect with audiences on an emotional level, and to offer something fresh and exciting. From my perspective, the double bill of Moana and Evil Dead Burn is a perfect example of how Hollywood can and should counterprogram like this more often. It's good for studios, it's good for filmmakers, and it's great for theaters. Everybody wins. Granted, it won't always work out this well, but it's nice to see when it does.