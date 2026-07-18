Disney's Moana Flops at the Box Office: A Look at the Summer's Disappointing Openings (2026)

The weekend box office results paint a grim picture for Hollywood, with several high-profile releases underperforming and raising questions about the health of the industry. Disney's live-action adaptation of Moana, despite featuring Dwayne Johnson, has crashed and burned, failing to attract audiences and resulting in a disastrous debut. This follows the shockingly poor performance of The Mandalorian and Grogu, and now Disney is facing another nine-figure loss. The movie's international star power didn't seem to make a difference, as the film has opened to only $95 million worldwide, far below the $700 million needed to turn a profit.

In my opinion, this is a significant blow to Disney's live-action slate, which has been struggling to find its footing in recent years. The company's reliance on nostalgia and high-profile talent hasn't been paying off, and this Moana flop is a stark reminder of the challenges they face. Personally, I think it's time for Disney to reevaluate its approach to live-action films and consider more innovative and diverse storytelling.

Another underperformer is Universal and Illumination's Minions & Monsters, which fell a respectable 45% in its second weekend. While it's still profitable due to its modest budget, it won't come close to matching the original Despicable Me. This is a trend we've seen with many animated franchises, where the initial success is followed by a decline in subsequent installments. What makes this particularly fascinating is the challenge of maintaining franchise momentum while staying true to the original concept. In my opinion, Illumination should focus on creating new and exciting animated worlds rather than relying on established franchises.

Pixar's Toy Story 5 also continues to cool faster than expected, dropping another 39% in its third weekend. However, its impressive $403 million domestic total means it could still finish its run in the $475-480 million range. This is a testament to the enduring appeal of the Toy Story franchise, which has been a staple of Pixar's success. What many people don't realize is that the franchise's success lies not only in its storytelling but also in its ability to connect with audiences of all ages. From my perspective, Pixar should continue to explore the Toy Story universe while also expanding into new and innovative territories.

Evil Dead Burn, on the other hand, has proven to be another disappointment, opening to just $13.7 million. This is a stark contrast to the success of Evil Dead Rise, and it raises a deeper question about the appeal of horror films. What this really suggests is that the horror genre is in a state of flux, with audiences seeking fresh and innovative experiences. Personally, I think it's time for horror filmmakers to push the boundaries of the genre and explore new themes and storytelling techniques.

Angel Studios' Young Washington is another disappointment, opening on par with Sound of Freedom but failing to maintain its momentum. This is a trend we've seen with many political dramas, where the initial buzz fades quickly. What this raises a deeper question about the appeal of political dramas and the challenges of translating real-life events into compelling narratives. In my opinion, Angel Studios should focus on creating more diverse and inclusive stories that resonate with a broader audience.

A24's expansion of Olivia Wilde's The Invite delivered mixed results, earning $5.7 million but falling short of expectations. Given how well it performed in limited release, many expected a stronger expansion. What this suggests is that the film may have been better served by a fall release, allowing for more time to build word of mouth. Personally, I think it's a missed opportunity for A24, and I wonder if they should have considered a different release strategy.

Horror sensation Obsession continues to print money, adding another $3.8 million despite already being available on PVOD. Its domestic total now stands at an astonishing $253 million—an incredible return for a movie reportedly made for just $750,000. What makes this fascinating is the power of word-of-mouth marketing and the ability of a well-crafted horror film to resonate with audiences. In my opinion, Obsession is a testament to the enduring appeal of the horror genre and the importance of storytelling in connecting with audiences.

In conclusion, the weekend box office results are a stark reminder of the challenges facing Hollywood. From Disney's live-action struggles to the decline of animated franchises and the challenges of horror and political dramas, the industry is in a state of flux. However, amidst the challenges, there are also opportunities for innovation and creativity. It's time for filmmakers to push the boundaries of storytelling and explore new themes and territories. Only by embracing change and taking risks can Hollywood hope to recover and thrive in the years to come.