Ditching Smartphones? Why Dumbphones Are Making a Comeback! (Month Offline Experiment) (2026)

In a world dominated by smartphones, a curious movement is gaining traction. Enter the 'dumbphone' evangelists, a group of individuals advocating for a simpler, less digitally-dependent lifestyle. This article delves into the intriguing story of a company called dumb.co and its mission to restore 'social, psychological, and spiritual freedom' in an era of constant connectivity.

The Rise of Dumb.co

Dumb.co, founded by Danny Hogenkamp, is an intriguing blend of a tech startup, lifestyle brand, and phone company. Hogenkamp's journey began with a simple observation: increased creativity and productivity when devices were left at the office. This led to a series of 'dumb' experiments, including a flip phone given to him as a joke by his roommate.

What started as a joke soon became a mission. Hogenkamp noticed the benefits of reduced screen time, backed by research indicating improved quality of life. He decided to take action, investing in various 'dumb' ideas and eventually co-founding MO (Month Offline) with Grant Besner.

The MO Experiment

MO challenged participants to swear off smartphones for a month, offering dumbphones as an alternative. The initial flip phones were basic, lacking essential features. However, the upgraded TCL Flip 2, with messaging and mapping functions, proved more popular. Participants reported 'deeply spiritual experiences,' feeling a sense of awakening and mindfulness.

A Growing Community

The success of MO led to the formation of a community of neo-luddites, with analog advocacy groups and workshops sprouting up. MO participants shared stories of 'flipping off' their smartphones, getting lost, and engaging with strangers. It was a refreshing change from the constant gaze downward at a screen.

dumb.co's Evolution

As MO gained traction, dumb.co evolved. Hogenkamp retired from his previous company to focus on dumb.co, building a team of Gen Zers and courting investors. The dumbphones were 'smartened up,' adding features like Uber, Google Maps, and messaging apps. The goal was to meet people where they are, offering a device that could be used in tandem with smartphones.

The Target Audience

Dumbphone users are predominantly women, with an average age of 24. Early investor Danielle Hirshberg believes the dumbphone 'still needs some basics' for urban safety and navigation. The company operates MO at a loss, with a mission to give people their lives back, not just another phone plan.

A Unique Business Model

Dumb.co's business model is unconventional. They operate MO at a loss, and their dumbphones are relatively affordable, with a device and plan costing as little as $35 per month. The company aims to open-source MO materials, encouraging users to become dumb evangelists and spread the word.

The Future of Dumb.co

Hogenkamp is ambitious, predicting that dumb.co will become the fourth-largest phone company in America within months. While this may seem grandiose, his belief in the power of moderation and harm reduction is evident. dumb.co offers a middle ground, a way to reduce screen time without sacrificing all the conveniences of modern life.

Final Thoughts

The dumbphone movement raises important questions about our relationship with technology. As we navigate an increasingly digital world, the idea of 'flipping off' our smartphones and embracing a simpler, more mindful lifestyle is intriguing. dumb.co's journey is a fascinating exploration of the balance between technology and well-being, and it will be interesting to see how this unique company evolves and impacts the tech landscape.