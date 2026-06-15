Do ghaz ki doori: Adhir Ranjan Choudhary on BJP's Distance from Rebel Trinamool MLAs (2026)

In the political arena of West Bengal, a fascinating game of distance and strategy is unfolding. Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, a prominent Congress leader, has ignited a debate by drawing a parallel between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Covid-era slogan "do ghaz ki doori" (a distance of two yards). This intriguing metaphor highlights the BJP's cautious approach towards the rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs, who are facing corruption allegations.

Choudhary's argument is compelling. He suggests that the BJP, while maintaining a safe distance, is indirectly encouraging the rebel MLAs to form a separate political group. This move, according to Choudhary, would grant the BJP more influence in the state assembly. The leader's perspective is insightful, as he implies that the BJP's strategy is not just about physical distance but also about political leverage.

The situation in West Bengal is complex. Mamata Banerjee, the former chief minister, is grappling with a party rebellion over her choice for the leader of opposition. Two rebel Trinamool legislators have gathered support from 58 of the party's 80 MLAs, challenging Banerjee's authority. This internal conflict has led to a power struggle, with the rebel MLAs facing corruption allegations and the BJP seemingly taking a cautious stance.

Choudhary's use of the "do ghaz ki doori" slogan is a clever analogy. It symbolizes the BJP's calculated approach, avoiding direct association with the rebel MLAs while still allowing them to form a separate entity. This strategy, in Choudhary's view, will make it challenging for Banerjee to secure a leader of opposition of her choosing.

The political landscape in West Bengal is evolving, with the BJP's first-ever win in the state. The Congress leader's commentary adds a layer of complexity to the narrative, inviting readers to consider the implications of such strategic distancing in Indian politics. As the story unfolds, the outcome of this political game remains uncertain, leaving us with intriguing questions about the future of West Bengal's political arena.