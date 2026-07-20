Dodgers 2025: Ohtani's Health, Trade Deadline Moves & World Series Hopes! (2026)

The Los Angeles Dodgers, a force to be reckoned with in Major League Baseball, are gearing up for the second half of the season with a mix of optimism and cautious strategy. With a stellar record and a formidable run differential, they're poised to make a run at a third consecutive World Series title. But the road ahead is paved with challenges, particularly when it comes to managing their star players and addressing potential roster weaknesses.

Managing the Two-Way Star: Shohei Ohtani

One of the most intriguing storylines revolves around the enigmatic Shohei Ohtani. His ability to excel both as a pitcher and a hitter is nothing short of extraordinary. However, Ohtani's knee injury has cast a shadow of concern over his availability for the crucial months ahead. The treatment plan during the All-Star break aims to alleviate his discomfort, but the question remains: can Ohtani maintain his two-way dominance throughout the season?

The Elusive Full Roster

The Dodgers have faced a series of setbacks with key players on the injured list. From Blake Snell and Edwin Díaz to Kyle Tucker and Tommy Edman, the team has grappled with a patchwork roster. The absence of these players has been felt, yet the Dodgers have managed to maintain their competitive edge. The question now is whether they can get their full roster back in time for the postseason.

Trade Deadline Strategies

With the trade deadline looming, the Dodgers face a strategic dilemma. Their current lineup boasts a .777 OPS, which is impressive, but there's a sense that they could use a boost. The team's rotation, featuring Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Ohtani, Snell, and Glasnow, is already strong, but adding impact players could be a game-changer. The question is, what assets are they willing to part with?

The Stars Must Shine

The Dodgers' stars have shone brightly in the first half, with Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, and Andy Pages all delivering strong performances. However, Mookie Betts and Kyle Tucker have yet to reach their full potential. Betts' 93 wRC+ is a cause for concern, and Tucker, despite his $240 million contract, has yet to live up to expectations. The team is counting on these stars to step up and lead the charge in the second half.

In conclusion, the Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves at a crossroads. They have the talent and the momentum, but managing injuries and making strategic decisions will be crucial to their success. The second half of the season promises to be a thrilling ride as the Dodgers strive to solidify their legacy as one of baseball's greatest dynasties.