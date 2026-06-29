DOLIA - 'Duet' Official Music Video | Cinematic Symphonic Metal (2026)

Symphonic metal band DOLIA, led by the captivating Sara Vojicic, has unveiled its latest single and music video, 'Duet'. This release marks the second chapter in a trilogy inspired by the ancient Slavic legend of the goddess Morana, delving into themes of identity, inner conflict, and personal transformation. The band's ambitious narrative approach is a refreshing take on the traditional metal genre, blending cinematic orchestration with powerful vocals.

Sara Vojicic, a talented vocalist with a wide vocal range and emotional intensity, is the driving force behind DOLIA's success. Her powerful high-register performances and dramatic vocal expression have drawn comparisons to leading voices in the symphonic metal scene, such as Floor Jansen and Sharon Den Adel. Vojicic's background in major musical theatre productions, including 'Les Misérables' and 'Six', has honed her ability to combine vocal power with storytelling and theatrical expression, adding depth to her performances.

The song 'Duet' explores the duality within every person, the conflict between the version of ourselves we show to the world and the instinctive, authentic part we often hide. It raises a universal question: where does the version of ourselves created to fit society's expectations end, and where does our true identity begin? For Sara, this song represents the closing of a challenging chapter in her life, pushing her to become stronger, freer in her relationships, and more honest with herself.

Musically, 'Duet' showcases DOLIA's unique sound, combining elements of symphonic and progressive metal with cinematic orchestration, layered vocal arrangements, and dynamic musical storytelling. The composition develops alongside the emotional journey of the story, creating a dramatic and immersive listening experience. The song carries more strength and vulnerability, demonstrating that these qualities can coexist, both in music and within every person.

The music, lyrics, and arrangement are created by the band members, while orchestration and production are handled by Riad Music, adding a cinematic dimension and emotional depth to the band's sound. Mixing and mastering are completed by Slovenian producer Simon Jovanovic, whose experience in rock and metal production brings additional depth and clarity to DOLIA's sound. The music video for 'Duet' is directed by Tarik Hodzic, known for his acclaimed documentary 'Scream for Me Sarajevo', which captures the extraordinary story of Bruce Dickinson's concert in Sarajevo during the city's siege.

DOLIA's cinematic approach, fantasy-inspired storytelling, and powerful blend of symphonic and progressive metal are building a unique sound that connects the heritage of Slavic mythology with the emotional intensity of modern metal. The band's trilogy is a testament to their artistic vision, and the release of additional singles leading towards their debut album later this year will further showcase their talent and creativity.