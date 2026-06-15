Dolphins Eye Zamir White: A Free Agent Running Back's Future (2026)

Zamir White, a running back with a unique blend of experience and special teams prowess, is making waves in the NFL. With a quiet offseason so far, White is now in the spotlight as he meets with the Miami Dolphins and prepares for workouts with other organizations. His journey from a fourth-round pick in 2022 to a potential backup in Miami is a fascinating tale of resilience and adaptability.

What makes White's situation particularly intriguing is the state of the Dolphins' running back depth chart. De'Von Achane is a key player, but the team also has Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon in the mix. White's ability to return kickoffs (he returned 11 last season) adds a layer of versatility that could be valuable in Miami. His experience with the Raiders, where he saw an increased role in 2023, provides a solid foundation for his potential in Miami.

In my opinion, White's story is a testament to the importance of adaptability in the NFL. He didn't get much run on offense as a rookie, but he persevered and saw an increased role with the Raiders. This resilience is a quality that many teams value, and it's a trait that could make him a valuable asset in Miami. What many people don't realize is that White's special teams prowess is often overlooked, but it's a skill that can make a significant impact on a team's success.

From my perspective, White's potential in Miami is a fascinating prospect. He could provide competition for backup reps and offer a unique blend of experience and special teams ability. However, he'll need to prove himself in workouts and impress the Dolphins coaching staff to secure a spot on the roster. The team's depth chart is already crowded, so White will need to stand out to earn a role.

One thing that immediately stands out is the importance of special teams in the NFL. Teams often overlook players with special teams ability, but it's a skill that can make a significant impact on a team's success. White's experience with the Raiders and his special teams prowess make him a valuable asset, and it's a trait that could be crucial for the Dolphins.

If you take a step back and think about it, White's situation raises a deeper question about the value of special teams players in the NFL. Are they often overlooked because they don't have the same impact as offensive or defensive players? Or are they undervalued because they play a less glamorous role? Either way, White's story is a reminder that every player has a unique set of skills and that adaptability and resilience are qualities that can make a significant impact on a team's success.