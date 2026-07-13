Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan: We're Here to Compete and Win! (2026)

The Miami Dolphins' recent trade of star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has sparked a debate about their intentions for the 2026 season. While some interpret this move as a clear sign of tanking, New General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan vehemently denies this notion. He prefers terms like 'retool' and 'refocus' over 'rebuild' and 'refocus', emphasizing their commitment to competition and winning.

Sullivan's stance is intriguing, especially given the team's current state. With a projected win total of just 4.5, the Dolphins are expected to underperform compared to their 7-10 record last season. This context raises questions about the team's strategy and the potential for a rebuild.

Despite the challenges, Sullivan and new head coach Jeff Hafley are determined to build a winning culture. They aim to establish an 'underdog mentality' within the team, which could be a refreshing approach in the NFL. However, the question remains: can they achieve success in Year One?

The pressure is on Sullivan and Hafley to deliver results quickly. Their ability to turn things around and challenge the expectations of a rebuilding team will be a fascinating narrative to follow. The Dolphins' journey this season will undoubtedly be a test of their leadership and strategic vision.

In my opinion, the Dolphins' approach is a strategic move to maintain morale and team spirit during a period of transition. While the short-term results may be underwhelming, the long-term benefits of a well-managed rebuild could be significant. It's a delicate balance, and only time will tell if Sullivan and Hafley can navigate it successfully.

Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan: We're Here to Compete and Win! (2026)
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