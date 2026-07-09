Don McCullin's Final Book: A Journey Back to Vietnam (2026)

Don McCullin, the renowned British photographer, is set to release his final book, titled 'Vietnam', which will focus on his iconic images from the Vietnam War. This decision comes after a remarkable career spanning over seven decades of covering conflicts worldwide. McCullin's work has left an indelible mark on the field of photojournalism, with his images from the Tet Offensive in 1968, including a shell-shocked American soldier, becoming some of the most iconic and influential in history. These images played a pivotal role in shifting public opinion in the US against the war.

In an interview, McCullin expressed his ongoing haunting by the images he captured during the Tet Offensive, describing it as a period of "total madness and insanity". He vividly recalls the close encounters with death, stating, 'They bother me at night when I go to bed. They come uninvited back to me and then I start saying: 'Could I have done better? Could I have done this or done that?''. This profound impact of his work on his personal life highlights the emotional toll that war photography can take.

McCullin's empathy for his subjects, a quality noted by his editor Harold Evans, has been a cornerstone of his career. This empathy, combined with a keen eye for detail, allowed him to capture the essence of his subjects, whether they were criminals in north London or guerrilla fighters in central Africa. His ability to connect with people from all walks of life has made his work not only visually powerful but also deeply human.

Before his final project, McCullin's career was marked by a series of significant assignments. He covered the Congo's bloody lead-up to independence, the civil war in Cyprus, the construction of the Berlin Wall, and the Iron Curtain's erection across Europe. These experiences, along with his time in Vietnam, have contributed to his reputation as one of the most celebrated living British photographers.

Despite his immense influence, McCullin remains skeptical about the power of his images to effect change. He reflects, 'I’ve made absolutely no impact whatsoever. I’ve come away with these pictures and they were published and people were shocked to see them. But look at the wars that have happened since the Vietnam war. They’ve all been misfortunate too.' This sentiment underscores the complex relationship between war photography and its potential to influence public opinion and policy.

The book 'Vietnam' will feature 100 images, including his iconic helmet and compass, and will be released in October via Gost books. McCullin's decision to revisit Vietnam for his final project is a testament to the enduring significance of the war and the profound impact it had on both American and Vietnamese lives. As he reflects on his career, McCullin's work continues to inspire and provoke thought, leaving an indelible mark on the history of photojournalism.