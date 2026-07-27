Doubles Tennis in Danger? ATP Tour's Plan to Cut Prize Money & Player Numbers (2026)

The world of professional tennis is abuzz with the latest developments in the ongoing debate over prize money distribution and the future of doubles. Leading doubles players have come out swinging, accusing the ATP Tour of attempting to gut the doubles format, which they claim is integral to the sport's identity and success. The players' concerns are twofold: the potential for significant financial strain on doubles players and the erosion of doubles as a viable profession.

The ATP Tour's proposed changes, discussed at Wimbledon, include halving the size of doubles draws from 2028, reducing the number of teams that can compete at ATP 1000 events to 16 and at smaller tournaments to 8. This reduction in participation opportunities would have a direct impact on the players' earning potential. The percentage of prize money allocated to doubles players is set to be slashed from 20% to 10%, with the funds redirected to singles players. This move has sparked outrage among doubles players, who argue that their sport is not a mere sideshow but a crucial component of tennis, contributing to the amateur game and the overall growth of the sport.

The statement from the players highlights the irony of the situation: "Doubles isn't a carnival sideshow. It is one of the most successful parts of tennis, integral to the amateur game, with the potential to do so much more. Yet the impact of the ATP's proposals will be to diminish the sporting excellence that is professional doubles and turn off the pipeline of pro doubles players and the entire infrastructure that supports them. Doubles is not an afterthought we fell into. It has always been part of this sport's identity, not a discount version of it."

The financial implications are stark. For doubles players ranked outside the world's top 30, the changes could make it impossible to earn a living. The players' statement continues, "Do the maths on what that means for anyone outside the top 30: it will be impossible to make a living. This is not a minor adjustment. It is a plan to end doubles as a viable profession, dressed up as a cost-saving measure - and it is being pushed through with almost no transparency and almost no consultation with the players whose careers and livelihoods are on the line."

The tension between singles and doubles players is evident, with many in the sport questioning the fairness of the 20% share for doubles players. The days of ATP professionals excelling in both singles and doubles are long gone, leading to a greater strain on player facilities at tournaments. The ATP Tour's response acknowledges the need for a sustainable long-term model while recognizing the importance of doubles in the tour's ecosystem.

This debate comes at a time when the focus is also on the distribution of Grand Slam revenue, with singles players advocating for a larger share of the pie. The players' boycott of Wimbledon media duties earlier in the week highlights their determination to have their voices heard. As the sport navigates these financial and structural changes, the future of doubles as a prominent and profitable aspect of tennis hangs in the balance, leaving fans and players alike eagerly awaiting the outcome of these negotiations.