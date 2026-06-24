DraftKings WNBA Pick6 Picks for 6/17/26: Top Fantasy Plays & Projections! (2026)

WNBA Fantasy: DraftKings Pick6 Strategies for Wednesday's Action

The WNBA season is in full swing, and DraftKings' Pick6 format offers an exciting way to engage with the games. Here's a breakdown of some strategic picks for Wednesday's action, along with my insights and analysis.

WAS Mystics at CON Sun: Sonia Citron Points

Sonia Citron is a key player for the Mystics, and her points output is a reliable bet. The listed stat projection of 16.5 points seems achievable, especially considering her consistent performance. I predict she'll exceed this mark, making the 'MORE' pick a solid choice. Citron's ability to create scoring opportunities for herself and her teammates makes her a valuable asset in this contest.

MIN Lynx at LA Sparks: Nneka Ogwumike Rebounds

Nneka Ogwumike, a veteran presence for the Lynx, is a rebound specialist. The projection of 9.5 rebounds is within her reach, given her defensive prowess. I lean towards the 'MORE' pick here, as Ogwumike's impact on the glass is often underestimated. Her ability to secure crucial rebounds can significantly impact the game's outcome.

NY Liberty at CHI Sky: Sabrina Ionescu Assists

Sabrina Ionescu, a versatile point guard, is known for her playmaking skills. However, the projection of 4.5 assists might be a bit conservative. I believe she'll fall short of this mark, making the 'LESS' pick the more attractive option. Ionescu's role in setting up her teammates makes her a key player to watch, but her assist total may not meet the listed projection.

DAL Wings at GS Valkyries: Paige Bueckers Points + Rebounds + Assists

Paige Bueckers, a rising star, offers a well-rounded game. The combined projection of 27.5 points, rebounds, and assists is challenging but not impossible. I expect her to fall short in at least one of these categories, making the 'LESS' pick a strategic choice. Bueckers' versatility is impressive, but her team's performance may limit her overall output.

Understanding DraftKings Pick6

Pick6 is a unique fantasy game where you predict whether players will exceed or fall short of their listed stat projections. It's a peer-to-peer competition, adding an extra layer of excitement. The key is to analyze player performance, team dynamics, and statistical trends to make informed decisions.

Strategic Approach

When playing Pick6, I focus on a few key factors:

Player Form: Players on a hot streak are more likely to perform well.

Players on a hot streak are more likely to perform well. Team Performance: Consider the overall strength of the team and their recent results.

Consider the overall strength of the team and their recent results. Statistical Trends: Look for players who consistently meet or exceed their projections.

Look for players who consistently meet or exceed their projections. Injury Reports: Keep an eye on any injuries that might impact a player's availability.

Remember, fantasy sports involve risk, and results can vary. Always gamble responsibly and within your means. Enjoy the excitement of the WNBA and the thrill of competing with DraftKings Pick6!