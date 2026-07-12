Dragons' Lackluster Performance: A Call for More Commitment (2026)

The St George Illawarra Dragons' struggles this season have been well-documented, and their inability to string together wins has become a familiar narrative. The team's current predicament is a stark contrast to their proud history, and the club is on the brink of a humiliating first-ever wooden spoon. This article delves into the team's recent performance, highlighting the need for more players to embody the same tenacity and commitment as Clint Gutherson, the team's steadfast fullback.

Gutherson, a veteran player, has been a beacon of resilience, playing through banged-up knees and refusing to ask for time off. His dedication to competing hard on every play is commendable, but it's the recent incident involving Christian Tuipulotu that raises questions about the team's overall commitment. During a crucial moment in their match against the New Zealand Warriors, Tuipulotu's absence from the play was a stark contrast to Gutherson's determination. This incident underscores the team's lack of cohesion and focus, especially in high-pressure situations.

The Dragons' struggles are not limited to individual players but extend to the entire team's performance. The team's inability to win games has led to a losing culture, which could negatively impact the development of their promising junior players. The team's lack of success has created a cycle of disappointment, and the players' morale may be suffering as a result.

The article also mentions the potential arrival of new recruits, such as Scott Drinkwater and Keaon Koloamatangi, who bring a winning mentality to the team. However, the team's current situation is a stark reminder that winning is a habit that must be cultivated. The Dragons need to find a way to break the losing streak and instill a winning mindset in their players.

In conclusion, the St George Illawarra Dragons' current predicament is a call to action for the entire team. The players need to come together and embrace the same level of commitment and tenacity as Clint Gutherson. Only then can they hope to turn their fortunes around and reclaim their proud history.