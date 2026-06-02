Driving the Last Purrey Steam Tram: Meet the New Rockhampton Drivers (2026)

A Living Piece of History: The Last Purrey Steam Tram

In the heart of Rockhampton, Queensland, a unique piece of transportation history is alive and well. The Purrey steam tram, a relic from a bygone era, has recently welcomed two new drivers, adding to the select few who can claim this rare skill. But what makes this tram truly extraordinary is its status as the last working model in the world.

A Thrilling Experience

Newly certified driver Jo Webb's enthusiasm is palpable. Driving this tram is not just a job; it's an adventure. The thrill of operating a machine that's a rarity even on a global scale is an experience few can imagine. And the fact that it's the last of its kind adds an extra layer of excitement.

A French Connection

Designed by French engineer Valentin Purrey, this tram system was once a common sight across Europe. But time has not been kind to these historic vehicles. While there's a non-operational model on display in France, the Rockhampton tram stands alone in its functionality. This makes its preservation even more crucial, as it represents a living link to a past era of transportation.

A Community Effort

The journey to keep this tram operational has been a community endeavor. Volunteers like Michael Feldman-Budarick and Ms. Webb have dedicated themselves to learning the intricacies of advanced boilermaking, ensuring they can not only drive the tram but also understand its inner workings. This commitment is a testament to the passion and dedication of these individuals, who are not just preserving history but also sharing it with the public.

A Historical Ride

The Purrey steam tram's history in Rockhampton is both rich and tumultuous. Operating from 1909 to 1939, it transported over 40 million passengers, contributing significantly to the city's development. However, the rise of buses and private cars, coupled with maintenance issues, led to its decline. Yet, its impact is undeniable, as Mr. Feldman-Budarick notes, emphasizing the tram's role in shaping the city's transportation landscape.

A Resilient Comeback

The story of the Purrey steam tram is one of resilience. After decades of inactivity, a remnant of the original tram sparked a restoration project. The tram's recommissioning in 1988 and its subsequent move to the Archer Park Rail Museum in 1999 marked a new chapter. Now, it's not just a static display but a functioning part of the museum's offerings, providing rides and a unique experience to visitors.

Breaking Barriers

Ms. Webb's role as the first female driver at the museum is a significant milestone. While female conductors were not uncommon, the driver's seat has traditionally been a male domain. Her achievement highlights the evolving nature of such historical roles and the importance of diversity in preserving and sharing history.

Passing the Torch

Mr. Feldman-Budarick's journey from tour guide to driver is a testament to the power of passion and mentorship. His fascination with trains, which began with childhood stories, has grown into a deep understanding of railway mechanics. The knowledge passed down from experienced drivers ensures that the skills and history associated with these trams are preserved for future generations.

Preserving the Past, Inspiring the Future

The Purrey steam tram is more than just a historical artifact. It's a living, breathing reminder of a different time, offering a unique experience to those who encounter it. As one of the few remaining operational steam trams, its preservation is vital. It serves as a bridge between the past and the present, inspiring curiosity and appreciation for historical transportation. Personally, I find it fascinating how this tram, with its intricate valves and gears, continues to captivate and educate, ensuring that a piece of transportation history remains alive and accessible to all.