Dropkick Murphys' Tribute to Shane MacGowan: Covering 'The Body of an American' by The Pogues (2026)

The music world is abuzz with the latest news from the Dropkick Murphys, who have just unveiled their cover of The Pogues' iconic track, "The Body of an American." This release is part of an upcoming tribute album dedicated to the legendary Shane MacGowan, set to drop in November.

What makes this cover particularly intriguing is the personal connection the band members have with MacGowan's music. Frontman Ken Casey shares, "Shane's lyrics had a unique way of capturing the raw, gritty reality of street life, a quality that resonated deeply with us." This cover is a testament to the impact MacGowan's music has had on the band's artistic journey.

The tribute album, "20th Century Paddy," brings together an eclectic mix of artists, including Bruce Springsteen, Tom Waits, and Hozier, all paying homage to MacGowan's influence. Casey highlights the diversity of the lineup, emphasizing the universal appeal of MacGowan's music.

"The Body of an American" holds a special place in the Dropkick Murphys' repertoire, and they've performed it live for years. Recording it for this tribute album was a dream come true for the band, a chance to honor MacGowan's legacy and share their interpretation of his powerful lyrics.

In addition to this exciting cover, the Dropkick Murphys have been making waves with their music in other realms. Their song "Dropped on My Head" has been chosen as the theme song for the new crime drama series, "The Westies," set to premiere on MGM+ in July. This recognition further solidifies the band's impact on popular culture.

As the Dropkick Murphys embark on their summer tour across the UK and Europe, they're also gearing up for a star-studded festival appearance in the States. They'll be joining forces with the likes of Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen, and Dave Matthews at Tom Morello's Power to the People festival in October. With sold-out tickets, this one-day event promises to be a historic gathering of musical giants.

In my opinion, the Dropkick Murphys' cover of "The Body of an American" is a powerful reminder of the enduring influence of Shane MacGowan's music. It showcases the band's ability to honor their musical heroes while putting their unique stamp on a classic. With their busy tour schedule and high-profile collaborations, the Dropkick Murphys continue to leave their mark on the music industry, solidifying their place as one of the most exciting and influential bands of our time.