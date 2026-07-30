Dublin's Secret Coastline: Exploring Ireland's East Coast by Train (2026)

Dublin's Hidden Coastal Charm: A Journey Beyond the City

When you think of Dublin, the vibrant city center with its literary history and lively pubs might come to mind. But there's a whole other world waiting to be discovered along its surprising coastline. In this article, I'll take you on a journey along the newly expanded Dublin Coastal Trail, a unique experience that showcases the city's harmonious coexistence with nature.

A Coastline Unveiled

Dublin, nestled on the shores of Dublin Bay, holds the distinction of being the world's only capital city within a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. This fact often goes unnoticed by visitors and even locals, as the city's vibrant urban life tends to overshadow its coastal treasures. However, the creation of the Dublin Coastal Trail aims to change that, encouraging travelers to explore the diverse and captivating 65km stretch of Ireland's east coast.

Beyond the City Limits

As I ventured north on the Irish Rail, the cityscape gradually gave way to a picturesque countryside. Wildflowers danced alongside the tracks, leading me to Balbriggan, the trail's northernmost point. Here, I found a serene beach with a lighthouse guiding the way. It felt like a different realm, yet it was just a short train ride from the city.

Exploring the Trail's Diversity

I decided to focus on a few key stops that showcase the trail's varied offerings. In Howth, a peninsula on the northern edge of the biosphere, I embarked on cliff walks, searching for harbor porpoises and rare plant species. The experience was akin to exploring Ireland's rugged west coast, but with the convenience of being just minutes away from Temple Bar.

Five Coastal Gems

Balbriggan : Home to Ardgillan Castle and its beautiful walled gardens, offering a glimpse into Ireland's past.

: Home to Ardgillan Castle and its beautiful walled gardens, offering a glimpse into Ireland's past. North Bull Island : A haven for nature lovers, with its dunes, salt marshes, and diverse bird species.

: A haven for nature lovers, with its dunes, salt marshes, and diverse bird species. Blackrock : A perfect blend of coastal walks and weekend market browsing, featuring the renowned Liath restaurant.

: A perfect blend of coastal walks and weekend market browsing, featuring the renowned Liath restaurant. Dún Laoghaire : A hub for water activities and a must-visit for ice cream lovers at Teddy's Ice Cream.

: A hub for water activities and a must-visit for ice cream lovers at Teddy's Ice Cream. Sandycove: Known for wild swimming at the Forty Foot and its literary connection to James Joyce's Ulysses.

A City in Harmony with Nature

The Blackrock stop on the trail showcases the city's seamless transition into nature. From the historic DART station, I walked towards Booterstown Marsh Nature Reserve, a birdwatcher's paradise. The nearby Blackrock Market, one of Ireland's oldest, offers a unique shopping experience with local artisans and a rich history.

Killiney: A Suburban Paradise

The trail concludes at Killiney, a suburb known for its affluent mansions and historic buildings. However, its beach is a public haven, offering stunning views and a glimpse into the daily lives of Dubliners. As the sun set, families gathered for picnics, a reminder of the coast's livability and its appeal to both locals and visitors.

A Liveable Coast

Dublin's coastline is a testament to the city's ability to balance urban life with nature's wonders. The Dublin Coastal Trail provides an opportunity to explore this unique aspect of Ireland, offering a refreshing perspective on a city often associated with its vibrant city center. So, the next time you visit Dublin, consider venturing beyond Temple Bar and discover the surprising beauty of its coastline.