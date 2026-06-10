Eagles' Jason Kelce on A.J. Brown Trade: 'Execution Fuels Emotion' (2026)

Jason Kelce, the former Eagles center, recently discussed the A.J. Brown trade on his podcast, 'New Heights'. Despite the trade, Kelce remains optimistic about the Eagles' future, praising the team's new offensive strategies and the addition of new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion and first-round pick Makai Lemon. He believes that the trade was more about mindset and team dynamics, rather than A.J. Brown's performance.

In a recent interview, A.J. Brown expressed no bad blood towards his former teammates, stating that he always wanted to be a Patriot. This sentiment is echoed by Kelce, who is looking forward to seeing Brown's success in New England. The trade has raised questions about the Eagles' future, with many fans and analysts speculating about the team's potential for improvement.

Meanwhile, the Kelces' annual (Be)Philly Golf Outing, hosted by the (Be)Philly Foundation, raised funds for grant programs supporting underserved youth athletic and educational initiatives. The event featured a prank involving Santa Claus, who was knocked down by a prank exploding golf ball hit by Kylie Kelce. The foundation is on track to exceed $1 million in total community investments, with proceeds from Jason Kelce's clothing line, Underdog Apparel, supporting nonprofits such as YouthBuild Philly and Safe-Hub Philadelphia.

The A.J. Brown trade has sparked discussions about the Eagles' future and the team's ability to improve. With new offensive strategies and a fresh mindset, the Eagles may be poised for a successful season. However, the trade has also raised questions about the team's ability to adapt and overcome challenges. As the season progresses, fans and analysts will be watching closely to see how the Eagles fare under their new leadership.

Eagles' Jason Kelce on A.J. Brown Trade: 'Execution Fuels Emotion' (2026)
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