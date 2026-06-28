Eagles Spring Practices: IDK's, Winners, and Losers (2026)

The Philadelphia Eagles' spring practices have wrapped up, and it's time to dive into the 'IDKs' - the players who left us scratching our heads. From the new offensive coordinator to the young wide receivers, there's a lot to unpack. Let's take a closer look at the players who didn't quite live up to expectations, and the ones who might surprise us in the upcoming season.

Sean Mannion: The Evil Genius?

Personally, I think Sean Mannion has the potential to be a game-changer for the Eagles' offense. His innovative approach and strategic thinking have already impressed many, including Jordan Mailata, who called him an 'evil genius'. Mannion's under-center looks and play-action strategies during spring practices were a welcome sight. However, I'm not entirely convinced that he'll instantly transform the offense. The defense, led by Vic Fangio, posed a significant challenge, and the offense is still finding its footing. Mannion's ability to adapt and evolve the scheme will be crucial, but I remain cautiously optimistic.

Jalen Hurts: Adjusting to Change

Jalen Hurts is in a unique position, adjusting to yet another new offensive coordinator. Despite missing some key receivers, I don't think his spring performance was a cause for concern. Hurts seems to be embracing the changes, which is a positive sign. His ability to thrive under pressure and learn from his mistakes could be a game-changer. However, the offense as a whole might not see instant success, and it's more about building momentum over the season. Hurts' resilience and determination will be key to the Eagles' success.

Nick Sirianni's Turnover Battle

Nick Sirianni's emphasis on winning the turnover battle is commendable, but his approach might be too conservative. The Eagles' struggles with three-and-out percentage and coward's draws in the past have raised concerns. If Sirianni continues to prioritize turnover avoidance, it could hinder the offense's potential. The Eagles need to find a balance between protecting the football and taking calculated risks. Mannion's strategic mindset could be the key to unlocking this balance, but it remains to be seen if Sirianni will embrace a more aggressive approach.

Dontayvion Wicks: A Work in Progress

The Wicks trade was an exciting development, but I expected more from him during spring practices. His limited involvement and lack of on-field results raised questions. However, given Sirianni's high praise for his game, Wicks is clearly a top-three wide receiver. His potential is undeniable, but he needs to translate that potential into consistent on-field performance. The coaching staff's confidence in him is a good sign, but he must deliver in the preseason games.

Jalen Carter's Contractual Concerns

Jalen Carter's absence from media-attended OTA practices and mandatory minicamp has raised questions about his contract situation. His non-participation in team drills suggests a potential holdout or an effort to preserve him for the regular season. The Eagles must navigate this delicate situation, ensuring Carter's health and contract are addressed appropriately. His talent is undeniable, and the team needs to find a solution that benefits both parties.

Tanner McKee: The Backup QB Battle

Tanner McKee's position as QB2 is not entirely clear. While he looked better than Andy Dalton, the rotation of reps raises questions. McKee's performance in the final spring practice suggests he might be the top backup, but the coaching staff's decision-making is intriguing. The Eagles need to establish a clear hierarchy at the quarterback position to avoid confusion and maximize their chances of success.

Drew Kendall: Earning Trust

Drew Kendall's limited participation due to an undisclosed injury is a concern. The Eagles need him to stay healthy, especially with potential issues at other positions. Kendall's glimpses of promise are encouraging, but he must prove himself in the preseason games to earn the coaching staff's trust. His experience is crucial, and the summer will be a make-or-break period for him.

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka: A Mysterious Departure

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka's sudden retirement after signing with the Eagles is puzzling. His departure leaves a question mark, and we can only speculate about the reasons behind it. The Eagles' offseason workout program might have played a role, but the lack of clarity is concerning.

A.J. Epenesa: Health Concerns

A.J. Epenesa's signing is intriguing, but his health is a significant concern. His failed physical with the Cleveland Browns and the reduced contract with the Eagles raise questions. The coaching staff must assess his health and determine if he can contribute to the team. His film is promising, but the Eagles need to be cautious and ensure his well-being.

Elijah Moore: Finding a Role

Elijah Moore had his moments in the spring, but his roster spot is uncertain. With several established players ahead of him, Moore's role is unclear. His special teams contributions are limited, and the coaching staff must decide how to utilize his skills effectively. The competition for roster spots is fierce, and Moore must make a strong case for himself in the preseason games.

Darius Cooper: Year 2 Leap?

Darius Cooper had a quiet spring, but his potential is undeniable. His 'dirty work' role is a valuable asset, and his training camp performance last year was impressive. Cooper must build on that momentum and show a significant leap in the upcoming season. The coaching staff's confidence in him is a good sign, but he needs to deliver consistent results.

Cole Payton: The Rookie QB

Cole Payton's limited spring reps didn't reveal much, but his potential is intriguing. The Eagles' praise for him is a positive sign, and his performance against the North Dakota State defense was promising. The question remains: how will the Eagles utilize him? Keeping four quarterbacks is a possibility, but the practice squad is also an option. Payton's fate might be tied to the team's strategy and his ability to impress in the preseason games.

Myles Hinton: Finding a Spot

Myles Hinton's transition from tackle to left guard is a development worth watching. It could be a sign of the team's faith in his abilities or a last-ditch effort to find a spot for him. Jeff Stoutland's support for Hinton is notable, but his future remains uncertain. The Eagles must decide if he's a long-term solution or a temporary fix.

Willie Lampkin: Size Matters

Willie Lampkin's small frame raises questions about his NFL prospects. His participation in team drills is a positive sign, but his size might be a hindrance. The Eagles must assess his potential and determine if he can contribute to the team. The preseason games will be crucial in evaluating his chances of success.

Uar Bernard: A Work in Progress

Uar Bernard's potential is intriguing, but he has a long way to go before he's ready for regular season snaps. The Eagles took a chance on him, and his frame and athleticism are promising. However, his roster situation is complex, and the team must decide how to handle his development. Stashing him on injured reserve or keeping him on the 53-man roster are options, but each has its challenges.

Dae'Quan Wright: Camp Crush

Dae'Quan Wright's spring performance justified my excitement. His nice catches and YAC potential are encouraging. Wright has the potential to be a standout player, and his development will be crucial for the Eagles' success. I'm eagerly anticipating his performance in the preseason games.

Punt Returner: An Unanswered Question

The Eagles' punt returner situation is a mystery. Cooper DeJean, James Proche II, Elijah Moore, Britain Covey, and Makai Lemon are all in the mix. DeJean's importance on defense and Moore's limited NFL experience make them less likely candidates. Covey's practice squad status and Lemon's offense-focused role leave their chances in question. The Eagles must decide who will handle this crucial role, and the answer might be a surprise.

In conclusion, the Eagles' spring practices have left us with a mix of 'IDKs' and potential surprises. From the new offensive coordinator to the young wide receivers, the team has a lot to work on. However, with Mannion's strategic mindset and Hurts' resilience, the Eagles have the potential to turn things around. The preseason games will be crucial in determining the team's success, and the 'IDKs' must step up to earn their spots. As an expert, I'm excited to see how the Eagles navigate these challenges and emerge as a competitive force in the NFL.