Early Forecast: 2026 El Salvador Pro | Swellnet Dispatch (2026)

The 2026 Surf City El Salvador Pro is set to be an epic surfing event, and the early forecast is already stacking up to be a swell of excitement. The World Surf League (WSL) is heading to Punta Roca, a bold right-hand pointbreak open to swell from the entire South Pacific basin. This location is a surfer's dream, and the forecast is living up to the hype.

One of the most intriguing aspects of this event is the travel time from New Zealand. With a journey of 7-10 days, the swell potential can be assessed, and the forecast is stacked. The local wind forecast is less than ideal, but that may change. The first week of June will see large, back-to-back long-period groundswells strike El Salvador, generated by storm-force frontal activity brewing under New Zealand.

The first swell will be a warm-up, arriving a few days before the waiting period, but a secondary, even larger pulse of energy is due on the opening day, Friday, June 5th. This swell is being generated by a broad, elongated fetch of west-southwest winds to storm-force pushing past the southeast corner of New Zealand, traveling an impressive 11,000 kilometers to reach El Salvador. The scope and longevity of the swell-generating storm should create a couple of days of strong groundswell reaching 6-8 feet at its peak, which, from this distance, appears to be the afternoon of the opening day and into the following morning.

Local winds may be an issue, with light onshore easterlies developing on the first day of the swell, but a local tropical depression is forecast to bring westerly winds through the second and third days of the waiting period. In El Salvador, the long-range swell forecast is more reliable than the long-range wind forecast, so surfers and spectators should keep an eye on the comments for updates.

If the wind behaves, the WSL may repeat their Gold Coast feat, running the contest in four consecutive days. However, if not, follow-up swells will pad out the middle of the waiting period. Next week, frontal activity south of Tahiti should drive a large south-southwest groundswell towards Punta Roca, and the possibility of a deepening tropical depression being absorbed into this activity means there'll be no lack of swell for the event.

The wild card will be the local winds, and the next forecast, which will be posted on June 4th, will provide a better idea of how they will play out. As always, running updates will be provided in the commentary below. This event promises to be a thrilling spectacle, and the forecast is certainly living up to the hype. Personally, I think this event will be a surfing spectacle like no other, and I can't wait to see the waves and the surfers' reactions. What makes this particularly fascinating is the long-distance travel of the swell, and the potential for a repeat of the Gold Coast feat. In my opinion, this event will be a testament to the power of nature and the skill of the surfers. From my perspective, the forecast is a thrilling prospect, and I can't wait to see the waves and the surfers' reactions.