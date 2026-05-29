Early Morning Flights Return to Scottsbluff in September (2026)

The early bird catches the worm, and it seems the residents of Scottsbluff will be catching some early morning flights too. The Western Nebraska Regional Airport is set to welcome a new, early morning flight to Denver, starting September 9th. This development is a significant win for travelers, offering a more convenient and potentially faster journey to the Mile High City. The current departure time of 10:21 will be replaced with a 5:42 a.m. flight, arriving in Denver at 7:00 a.m. This change is a result of persistent efforts by Airport Director Raul Aguallo, who has been advocating for an early morning flight since it was discontinued a few years ago. Aguallo's persistence paid off, as SkyWest, the airline, confirmed the new schedule and assured the airport's long-term commitment to this route. The introduction of the early morning flight is a strategic move to attract more passengers and ensure the route's sustainability. By offering an early flight, the airport aims to capture the first wave of morning flights heading to the east and west coasts, potentially reducing travel time and providing a more efficient travel experience. This development is particularly exciting for those who frequently travel to Kansas City, as the new schedule allows for a direct flight, eliminating the need for an early departure the day before to make connections. The new schedule also includes an afternoon flight, with departures at 1:57 p.m. and arrivals at 1:20 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., catering to a wider range of travel preferences. The airport's future plans include a transition to a 41-passenger jet with six first-class seats and increased standard legroom, promising a more comfortable journey for passengers. This upgrade is a testament to the airport's commitment to providing a superior travel experience. As the current flight schedule remains in place until after Labor Day, travelers can start booking their round-trip flights for September and beyond. This development is a significant boost for the Scottsbluff community, offering increased accessibility and convenience for those traveling to and from the region. The early morning flight, in particular, is expected to be a game-changer, attracting more passengers and potentially stimulating local economic growth. In my opinion, this is a much-needed development for the region, addressing a long-standing issue and providing a much-needed service. The airport's proactive approach and SkyWest's commitment to the route are commendable, and I am optimistic that this will lead to further improvements in the travel experience for Scottsbluff residents and visitors alike. The introduction of the early morning flight is a positive step forward, and I am eager to see the impact it will have on the local community and the travel industry as a whole.