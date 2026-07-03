Earth Explorer 12 User Consultation Meeting: Shape the Future of Earth Observation (2026)

The upcoming Earth Explorer 12 User Consultation Meeting is a crucial event for those passionate about Earth observation and its future. This meeting, taking place in Tallinn, Estonia, offers a unique opportunity to shape the direction of the European Space Agency's satellite missions. With registration closing soon, scientists and researchers are urged to seize this chance to contribute their expertise and ideas.

The Power of User Consultation

User consultation meetings are an integral part of the Earth Explorer mission selection process. After years of scientific and technical studies, these meetings bring together the Earth science community to evaluate and debate the merits of candidate missions. It's a collaborative effort to ensure that the chosen mission aligns with the needs and interests of the community.

A Look at the Candidate Missions

Four pioneering concepts are vying to become the twelfth Earth Explorer mission. Each has undergone a rigorous assessment process, and their detailed reports are now available for review. Here's a glimpse into these fascinating proposals:

CryoRad : Focused on polar regions, this mission aims to understand the acceleration of ice sheet mass loss and the freshening of the Arctic Ocean. By providing low-frequency microwave measurements, CryoRad would offer valuable insights into ice-sheet temperature profiles.

ECO : ECO aims to resolve the global radiation budget, a critical aspect of our climate system. Using a satellite constellation, it would measure radiation and derive Earth's Energy Imbalance, a key diagnostic variable.

Hydroterra+ : Addressing rapid processes tied to the water cycle, Hydroterra+ would be placed in geostationary orbit. Its C-band synthetic aperture radar would deliver frequent data products, offering a unique perspective on extreme events over Europe, the Mediterranean, and northern Africa.

Keystone: Targeting the whole-atmosphere chemistry-climate system, Keystone would provide measurements of atomic oxygen, trace gases, temperature, and wind. This mission would contribute to our understanding of the region from 50 km to 250 km.

The Impact of Earth Explorer Missions

The Earth Explorer research missions have consistently exceeded expectations since the launch of the first satellite in 2009. These missions showcase the power of breakthrough technology, delivering a wealth of scientific findings about our planet. Their robust designs often lead to extended lifespans in orbit, and their open and free data policy has fostered ever-growing user communities.

Why This Meeting Matters

The Earth Explorer 12 User Consultation Meeting is a chance to be part of this exciting journey. By attending, you can contribute to the future of these pioneering satellite missions. It's an opportunity to engage with fellow experts, share insights, and shape the direction of Earth observation research. This meeting is a testament to the collaborative nature of scientific exploration and the importance of community involvement.

A Step Towards a Sustainable Future

As we navigate the complexities of climate change and environmental challenges, initiatives like the Earth Explorer missions are crucial. They provide the data and insights needed to make informed decisions and take action. By participating in this consultation, you become an active contributor to a sustainable future. It's a chance to leave a positive impact on our planet and ensure that future generations inherit a healthier Earth.

Conclusion

The Earth Explorer 12 User Consultation Meeting is more than just a scientific gathering; it's a chance to be part of a global effort to understand and protect our planet. By attending and engaging, you become a steward of Earth's future, ensuring that the next mission is not just a scientific success but a catalyst for positive change.