EastEnders Villain Joins Dame Joan Collins in New ‘Whodunit’ Film (2026)

In the world of soap operas, where drama and intrigue are the name of the game, the announcement of an EastEnders villain's return is always a significant event. But when that villain, none other than the notorious Gray Atkins, is set to star in a film alongside the legendary Dame Joan Collins, it's a story that demands attention. Toby-Alexander Smith, the actor behind the iconic character Gray, has left his mark on EastEnders, and now he's taking his talents to the big screen in the upcoming film, 'A Murder Between Friends'.

What makes this collaboration particularly intriguing is the contrast between Smith's dark and twisted portrayal of Gray and his new role as Sydney, a newly engaged couple buzzing with love. It's a fascinating exploration of the duality of human nature, where the same actor can embody both the charming and the chilling. In my opinion, this is a testament to Smith's versatility and his ability to captivate audiences in diverse ways.

The film's premise, a group of friends entangled in a deadly mystery, is a classic whodunit formula. But what makes it stand out is the inclusion of Dame Joan Collins as Francesca Carlyle, a showbiz detective. Her presence adds a layer of glamour and intrigue, as well as a sense of familiarity for EastEnders fans. The combination of Collins' iconic status and Smith's portrayal of Gray creates an interesting dynamic, as if the soap opera's dark underbelly is being brought to life in a new and unexpected way.

One thing that immediately stands out is the contrast between the soap opera and the film. EastEnders is known for its long-running storylines and the development of complex characters over time. In contrast, 'A Murder Between Friends' is a more fast-paced, suspenseful thriller. This shift in tone and style is a refreshing change of pace, and it's interesting to see how Smith's character, Gray, translates into this new medium.

From my perspective, the film's exploration of friendship and trust is a compelling theme. The six friends, each with their own secrets and motivations, are forced to confront their vulnerabilities. It raises a deeper question about the fragility of human connections and the potential for betrayal. What many people don't realize is that this theme is not only entertaining but also thought-provoking, as it delves into the complexities of human relationships.

The film's premiere in London on June 2nd and its digital release on June 15th marks a new chapter in Smith's career. It's a testament to his talent and his ability to transition from the small screen to the big screen with ease. As he reprises his role as Gray in EastEnders in mid-2026, it will be interesting to see how audiences perceive his performance in both mediums. Will they see him as a villain or a hero? Or perhaps something in between?

In conclusion, 'A Murder Between Friends' is a fascinating collaboration that brings together the worlds of soap operas and Hollywood. It's a testament to the versatility of actors like Toby-Alexander Smith and the power of storytelling to transcend mediums. As the film prepares for its release, it invites audiences to reflect on the complexities of human nature and the enduring appeal of a good mystery.