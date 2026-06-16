Economists Back Labor's Capital Gains Tax Changes: Fairer System or Investment Killer? (2026)

The Tax Reform Tightrope: Balancing Fairness and Growth

There’s something deeply fascinating about tax reform debates—they’re like a Rorschach test for societal values. On one side, you have those championing fairness and equity; on the other, those warning of economic stagnation. Labor’s proposed overhaul of negative gearing and capital gains tax (CGT) is no exception. Personally, I think this debate is less about numbers and more about the kind of society we want to build.

The Core of the Debate: Fairness vs. Investment



At the heart of this reform is a simple question: Should investment income be taxed differently from wage income? From my perspective, this isn’t just a technical issue—it’s a moral one. Saul Eslake’s point that people earning similar incomes should contribute similarly to public services, regardless of how they earn it, is hard to argue with. What makes this particularly fascinating is how it challenges the status quo. The current system, as Robert Varela aptly put it, is ‘a mess.’ But fixing it isn’t straightforward.

One thing that immediately stands out is the opposition from business groups. They argue that the changes will stifle investment, particularly in startups and small businesses. Skye Cappuccio’s observation that a small business is often a person’s life’s work, not just an investment, resonates deeply. Yet, I can’t help but wonder: Is the current system truly serving the broader economy, or just a select few?

The Inflation Discount: A Principled Approach?



Michael Brennan’s endorsement of an inflation-indexed CGT discount as a ‘principled approach’ is intriguing. What many people don’t realize is that inflation indexing isn’t just about fairness—it’s about economic logic. Without it, investors are taxed on illusory gains. But here’s the rub: Should this principle apply uniformly? Brennan’s skepticism about carve-outs for startups contrasts sharply with the Tech Council’s warnings of damage to innovation.

If you take a step back and think about it, the tension here reflects a broader dilemma: How do we balance consistency in the tax system with the need to nurture specific sectors? Matt Nolan’s argument that the tax system should focus on integrity, with separate policies for startups, makes sense. But is this politically feasible? The government’s openness to ‘special circumstances’ suggests a compromise is in the works.

Housing: The Elephant in the Room



No discussion of CGT reform is complete without addressing housing. Greg Jericho’s claim that the current system has turned the housing market into a speculative playground is provocative. Personally, I think there’s truth in it. The 50% CGT discount and negative gearing have undeniably skewed incentives toward property investment. But here’s where it gets complicated: While the reform might improve fairness, it could also chill housing supply.

Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz’s argument that this trade-off is worth it for the sake of intergenerational equity is compelling. Yet, the property industry’s warnings of a ‘private investment strike’ can’t be ignored. This raises a deeper question: Can we reform the system without causing unintended harm?

The Broader Implications: A Society Divided



What this debate really suggests is that tax policy isn’t just about revenue—it’s about shaping society. The current system has contributed to a divide between those with housing wealth and those without. Labor’s proposal aims to address this, but it’s a delicate balance. A detail that I find especially interesting is the call for ‘income averaging,’ allowing taxpayers to spread their tax liability over several years. This could mitigate the impact on volatile incomes, but it’s a nuance often lost in the broader debate.

Looking Ahead: The Path to Reform



In my opinion, the success of this reform will hinge on its ability to balance competing interests. Carve-outs for startups and small businesses seem inevitable, but they must be carefully designed to avoid creating loopholes. What’s clear is that the status quo is unsustainable. The challenge is to create a system that’s both fair and conducive to growth.

If there’s one takeaway, it’s this: Tax reform is never just about taxes. It’s about the kind of society we want to build. And in that sense, this debate is just beginning.