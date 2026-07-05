Ed Cooley & Rosie DiMare Affair Rumors: The Truth Behind 'The Real Housewives of Rhode Island' Drama (2026)

Ed Cooley, a former head basketball coach at Providence College in Rhode Island, has found himself at the center of a scandal involving reality TV star Rosie DiMare. The rumors, which have been swirling for years, suggest that Cooley and DiMare had an affair, with DiMare allegedly receiving hush money to keep the relationship under wraps. However, DiMare has vehemently denied these claims, stating that she has never met or been in a car with Cooley, and that the rumors are based on a Reddit post from three years ago. The affair rumors have been further complicated by the fact that DiMare was on medical leave from her job at a prominent news station in Rhode Island around the same time as Cooley's move to Georgetown University, leading to speculation and speculation. The situation has raised questions about the nature of relationships in the world of reality TV and the potential impact on the individuals involved. The Real Housewives of Rhode Island reunion episode, where these rumors were discussed, has sparked further interest and debate among viewers and fans of the show. The affair rumors, while denied by DiMare, have added a layer of complexity to the dynamic between the two individuals and have raised questions about the authenticity of relationships in the public eye. The situation highlights the challenges of maintaining privacy and authenticity in the age of social media and reality TV, where personal lives can become public spectacles.

Ed Cooley & Rosie DiMare Affair Rumors: The Truth Behind 'The Real Housewives of Rhode Island' Drama (2026)
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