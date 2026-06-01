Eddie Hearn vs. Dana White: The Battle for Tom Aspinall's Future (2026)

The ongoing feud between Eddie Hearn and Dana White has taken an intriguing turn, with Hearn daring White to release UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall from his contract. This latest move adds a new layer of complexity to the already heated battle between the boxing and MMA worlds.

The Hearn-White Rivalry

The rivalry between Hearn and White has been a fascinating subplot in the combat sports world. With White promoting his new Zuffa Boxing venture and Hearn dismissing its impact, tensions have escalated. The two even discussed the possibility of a fight, which White later backed off from, much to Hearn's disappointment.

A Bold Challenge

Hearn's latest challenge to White is a bold one. He proposes that White release Aspinall from his UFC contract, guaranteeing that Aspinall will earn significantly more under Hearn's management. This move is a direct response to White's comments about wanting fighters to earn as much as possible.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the underlying power struggle between the two promotions. Hearn sees an opportunity to showcase his ability to provide better financial opportunities for fighters, while also highlighting what he perceives as unfair treatment of Aspinall by the UFC.

Aspinall's Situation

Tom Aspinall's situation is a key factor in this feud. Aspinall, who signed a management contract with Hearn's agency, is currently sidelined due to eye injuries sustained in his fight with Ciryl Gane. Prior to that, he had been lobbying for a fight with Jon Jones, which never materialized. Hearn believes that Aspinall's career has been mishandled by the UFC, and he sees an opportunity to right that wrong.

"The situation with Tom is unfortunate," Hearn said. "He's signed a contract that grossly underpays him compared to what other combat sports athletes are earning. It's unacceptable."

A Broader Trend

This feud highlights a broader trend in combat sports: the battle for talent and the desire to provide fighters with the best financial opportunities. With the rise of new promotions and the increasing popularity of combat sports, athletes have more options than ever before. Hearn's challenge to White is a bold statement that he believes he can offer fighters a better deal.

A Potential Resolution?

Hearn's offer to walk away from the Conor Benn legal situation if White releases Aspinall is an interesting twist. Benn, who signed a reported $15 million deal with White for a single Zuffa boxing bout, is also a key figure in this feud. By proposing this trade-off, Hearn is essentially saying that he values Aspinall's well-being and financial security over any potential legal battles.

In my opinion, this move by Hearn is a strategic one. It allows him to position himself as a fighter-first promoter, willing to go to great lengths to ensure his athletes are fairly compensated. Whether White accepts this challenge remains to be seen, but it certainly adds an exciting layer to an already captivating rivalry.