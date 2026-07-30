Edmonton Oilers 2024 Stanley Cup Chances: Analytics Model Ranks Them Top 5 (2026)

The Edmonton Oilers are making waves in the NHL, and it's not just because of their star player, Connor McDavid. With a series of strategic moves, the team is now being viewed favorably by an analytics model, which has given them some of the highest Stanley Cup odds in the league. But what does this mean for the Oilers, and why is this significant? Let's dive in and explore the fascinating story behind these odds and the team's recent changes.

The Analytics Model's Take

One analytics model, HockeyStats.com, has given the Oilers an eight percent chance of winning the Stanley Cup next season. This might not seem like a high probability, but it's actually quite impressive when you consider the competition. The only Western Conference teams with better odds are the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars, both at 11 percent. This puts the Oilers in a strong position, especially when you look at the Eastern Conference, where the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning are also favored, with 11 and 10 percent odds, respectively.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the fact that the Oilers have the edge over the defending Stanley Cup champion, the Carolina Hurricanes, who have only seven percent odds. This is a significant improvement for the Oilers, who had a disappointing first-round exit at the hands of the Anaheim Ducks last season. The analytics model's projection of the Oilers finishing atop the Pacific Division with 100 points is a testament to the team's potential and the impact of their recent changes.

The Offseason Moves

The Oilers' general manager, Stan Bowman, has been busy this summer, making strategic moves to improve the team's goaltending situation and clear cap space. The team has added Ryan Shea and Shakir Mukhamadullin to the defense, and they have signed Frederik Andersen and Devon Levi to join Tristan Jarry in a three-goalie system. These moves are a clear indication of the team's commitment to improving their goaltending, which is a critical aspect of any successful NHL team.

The forward group, on the other hand, has remained largely untouched, with only depth forward Mathieu Joseph joining the roster. This suggests that the Oilers are satisfied with the front-end of their roster and are focusing on strengthening their goaltending and defense. The team has also been rumored to be targeting a top-six forward, which could be a significant addition to their lineup.

The Broader Implications

The Oilers' recent moves and the analytics model's favorable odds have broader implications for the team and the NHL as a whole. For the Oilers, it means that they are now being viewed as a serious contender for the Stanley Cup, which could lead to increased revenue and a boost in their reputation. The team's commitment to improving their goaltending and defense is a smart move, as these are critical aspects of any successful NHL team.

From a broader perspective, the Oilers' success could also have an impact on the NHL as a whole. It could encourage other teams to invest in their goaltending and defense, leading to a more competitive league. It could also inspire other teams to make strategic moves to improve their odds, leading to a more exciting and unpredictable season.

The Takeaway

The Edmonton Oilers' recent moves and the analytics model's favorable odds are a fascinating development for the team and the NHL. It shows that the Oilers are taking a strategic approach to building a competitive team, and it could lead to a successful season. The team's commitment to improving their goaltending and defense is a smart move, and it could have broader implications for the league as a whole. As the season unfolds, we will see if the Oilers can live up to these high expectations and make a serious run at the Stanley Cup.