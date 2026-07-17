Egypt's Historic World Cup Journey: Can They Make it to the Knockout Round? (2026)

In the realm of international football, where history is often written by the most dominant teams, Egypt is poised to make its mark. The Pharaohs, led by the legendary coach Hossam Hassan, are not just aiming for a World Cup win against New Zealand; they are seeking to etch their names in the annals of football history. This pursuit is not merely about personal glory but also about representing the entire African continent, which has been on a remarkable rise in the global football scene.

What makes Egypt's journey particularly fascinating is the blend of experience and youth. Coach Hassan, a veteran himself, brings a wealth of knowledge and a winning mentality to the team. His leadership is complemented by the star power of Mohamed Salah, who is just two goals away from equaling his coach's record. But it's the younger generation, like 18-year-old Hamza Abdelkarim, who are the future of Egyptian football. Abdelkarim's recent international debut against Russia is a testament to the fresh talent emerging from the African nation.

The expanded 48-team World Cup has played a pivotal role in elevating African football's profile. With a record 10 African teams participating, the continent is no longer just a spectator but an active participant in the global football arena. This shift in dynamics has not only increased representation but has also provided African teams with a platform to showcase their skills and challenge the traditional powerhouses of the sport.

However, Egypt's journey to the World Cup has not been without its challenges. The Pharaohs' 1-1 draw against Belgium, their first World Cup point since 1990, was a significant moment. It marked the first time Egypt had led at halftime in a World Cup match and only the second time they had taken the lead against an opponent in the tournament. These milestones, though small, are crucial in building confidence and momentum for the team.

The match against New Zealand is more than just a game for Egypt; it's a chance to break free from the shadow of past disappointments and make a statement. The Pharaohs want to prove that their prowess is not limited to the African continent but can be felt on the global stage. This desire to represent African football and Arab football is what drives the team forward.

In my opinion, Egypt's pursuit of history is not just about winning a match; it's about challenging the status quo and redefining what African football can achieve. The Pharaohs are not just playing for themselves or their nation; they are playing for the entire continent. This is what makes their journey so captivating and why the world should pay attention to this match.

As Egypt closes in on history, the team plays for its fans, its nation, and for Africa. The match against New Zealand is not just a football game; it's a moment that could redefine the perception of African football. The world is watching, and the Pharaohs are ready to make their mark.