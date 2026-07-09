The looming El Nino event is set to exacerbate the effects of climate change, particularly in Australia, where it will bring poor snow cover, increased summer bushfire risks, drought, extreme heat, and late agricultural harvests. This is due to the El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) pattern, which shifts between El Nino, neutral, and La Nina, and is based on sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. The current temperatures are .7 degrees warmer than normal, which is close to the El Nino threshold of .8 degrees. Adjunct Professor Dr Andrew Watkins from Monash University's School of Earth, Atmosphere and Environment explains that climate change will amplify the effects of El Nino, increasing the chances of drought, extreme heat, and fire weather, as well as reducing snow and causing marine heat waves and coral bleaching. The detection of Kelvin waves in the Pacific Ocean suggests an El Nino is rapidly developing, and the World Meteorological Organisation is expected to make a consensus declaration on it within days. The United States' National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts that El Nino will emerge by July and could cause particular damage to coastal communities. The Bureau of Meteorology predicts lower winter rainfall averages across much of Victoria, NSW, the ACT, and Queensland's southern and central areas, Western Australia, and parts of Tasmania. The Climate Council predicts that an El Nino declaration could bring emerging drought and frost damage in southern cropping regions in September, extreme heat beginning and late harvests in October, and marine heatwaves, water storage depletion, and mass coral bleaching from January onwards. Personally, I think that the El Nino event is a stark reminder of the urgent need to address climate change. The fact that climate change is exacerbating the effects of El Nino is particularly concerning, as it suggests that the impacts of climate change are becoming more severe and widespread. What makes this particularly fascinating is that the El Nino event is not just a natural phenomenon, but it is also a consequence of human activity. In my opinion, the El Nino event is a wake-up call for the world to take action on climate change. One thing that immediately stands out is that the El Nino event is not just affecting Australia, but it is also having a global impact. What many people don't realize is that the El Nino event is not just a local phenomenon, but it is also a global climate pattern that can have far-reaching consequences. If you take a step back and think about it, the El Nino event is a clear example of how climate change is affecting the entire planet. This raises a deeper question: what will be the long-term impacts of the El Nino event on the global climate system? A detail that I find especially interesting is that the El Nino event is not just a natural phenomenon, but it is also a consequence of human activity. What this really suggests is that the impacts of climate change are not just theoretical, but they are already being felt around the world. Personally, I think that the El Nino event is a stark reminder of the urgent need to address climate change, and it is a call to action for the world to take steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change.