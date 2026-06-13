El Paso ISD Trustees Valerie Beals and Daniel Call Resign (2026)

The recent resignation of El Paso ISD trustee members Valerie Beals and Daniel Call has left a significant void in the district's governance, particularly in Districts 6 and 7, which encompass the Westside. This development comes at a critical juncture, as the district grapples with financial exigency, a situation that has far-reaching implications for the education system and its stakeholders.

Beals and Call's departures are notable for several reasons. Firstly, their terms were set to end in 2027, indicating a level of stability and continuity in their roles. However, the timing of their resignations is particularly intriguing, especially given the context of the financial crisis. The district's financial struggles have been well-documented, with a projected budget shortfall of $42.1 million for the 2026-2027 budget year, leading to a 5-1 vote declaring financial exigency, which allows for the termination of contracts and programs without penalties.

Call's resignation statement is particularly poignant. He highlights the challenges of balancing the demands of the position with personal life, stating, 'I invested my time, energy, and best judgment into serving the students, families, employees, and taxpayers of El Paso ISD. That has come at the expense of time with my beautiful wife, my five children, and my livelihood.' This sentiment underscores the personal sacrifice often associated with public service, especially in the face of financial constraints.

The financial exigency declaration has led to significant cuts, including 54 teacher positions, 40 contracted employees, and 150 'at will' employees. These reductions are aimed at addressing the budget shortfall and ensuring the district's financial stability. However, they also raise questions about the future of education in the area and the impact on students and staff.

The resignations of Beals and Call come at a time when the district is under scrutiny for its financial management. The declaration of financial exigency and the subsequent cuts have sparked debates about transparency, accountability, and the effectiveness of the current leadership. It remains to be seen how these changes will shape the future of El Paso ISD and the education it provides to its students.

In my opinion, the resignations of Beals and Call are a stark reminder of the challenges faced by public servants in the face of financial crises. It highlights the need for robust governance and a commitment to transparency and accountability. As the district navigates these turbulent waters, it is crucial to ensure that the interests of students and the community remain at the forefront of decision-making processes.